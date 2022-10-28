Giants news, 10/28: Kadarius Toney trade reaction, Kenny Golladay comments, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!
Kenny Golladay: ‘I want to be part’ of 6-1 Giants’ success | Big Blue View
It sounds, though, like Golladay is still uncertain when he will return.
“I’m gonna see how to how the bye goes.,” Golladay said. “But I will say the past couple days have been pretty good. Praying for no setbacks and everything. Hope everything goes as planned. I definitely know I can do big things for this team.””
Kadarius Toney trade: Giants send Toney to Kansas City Chiefs | Big Blue View
Reports indicate that the third-round pick the Giants are receiving is one of the the compensatory pick the Chiefs received when Ryan Poles was named general manager of the Chicago Bears. Per Over The Cap, the trade saves the Giants $1.283 million against the salary cap this season and incur $1.834 million in dead money. Toney is in the second year of a full-guaranteed four-year, $13.719 million rookie contract.
Other Giant observations
2022 NFL trade deadline: One deal that each team should make | CBSSports.com
Denver shouldn't necessarily be motivated to sell WR Jerry Jeudy just two years after drafting him 15th overall, but New York owes itself the phone call, now that Brian Daboll has proven, even without a legit WR, he can shepherd Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley to consistent situational success. Jeudy would instantly become their top pass catcher, and potentially for the long haul.
Daniel Jones: NY Giants QB is elevating his game during 6-1 start | The Record
“You want to make the plays look the same, and I think we’ve done that,” Jones said. “You need those plays to have the same tempo and rhythm as when you’re handing off – where your eyes go, where your hands go. I think it’s all about what the defense sees and feels, and we’ve got to keep things as similar as possible: with the hands, with the eyes, with the feet, and it sure helps that we’ve got Saquon [Barkley], who demands their attention.”
Why Daniel Jones' NFL-record five game-winning drives through seven games aren't what they seem | CBSSports.com
If you could split credit between game-winning drives, Barkley would get the lion's share. If you want an exact science, Jones has racked up 7.8 expected points added (EPA) on these drives to Barkley's 11.4. Barkley has three of the game-winning scores in these games: a go-ahead two-point conversion against the Titans, and go-ahead touchdown runs against the Packers and Ravens. He has accounted for 61 percent of the Giants' yards on their five game-winning drives.
Giants face a version of Geno Smith that never materialized in New York | nj.com
Smith played better than that in his only start with the Giants, but all that he’ll ever be remembered for that day is being the guy who ended Eli’s streak.
“I thought Geno played a pretty good game,” QB Davis Webb said. “I remember hearing some rumors about (death threats), but the team rallied behind Geno and then when we went back to Eli the next week we rallied behind him.”
DC Wink Martindale on facing Seahawks QB Geno Smith
Wink Martindale compares Geno Smith's career arc to Kurt Warner:— Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) October 27, 2022
"As a football fan, I really respect what he's done" pic.twitter.com/qL3KzkYnmg
Week 8: Top-10 NFL Defenses Right Now | The 33rd Team
The stats haven’t been overwhelming for the Giants, but in critical situations, this defense gets to another level. They have locked down games late and come away with huge turnovers. They are playing with an attitude that they can shut down teams at the end of games.
Giants’ Dexter Lawrence vows to fight roughing-the-passer fines | New York Post
“Yeah, you have to fight it, if it wasn’t me,” Lawrence said. “I’ll probably just have Leonard pay both of ’em anyway.”
Brian Daboll confident in Giants' tight end depth | New York Post
“Smart, tough, dependable guys that know what to do,” coach Brian Daboll said when asked about Myarick and Hudson before practice Wednesday. “We ask them to do quite a bit. I think they’ve continued to improve since they’ve been here. They’ve still got a ways to go. But I feel confident when they go in the game, they know what to do.”
This week’s opponent
Pete Carroll can't believe he's close to catching Bud Grant in career wins | ProFootballTalk
Bud Grant has 168 total victories, including the postseason, Carroll has 167 who was on Grant's staff with the Vikings in 1985. After passing Grant, Carroll will be in position to keep leapfrogging other big names on the all-time regular-season win list, from Mike Holmgren (161) to Paul Brown (166) to Mike Shanahan (170) to Tom Coughlin (170) to Bill Parcells (172) to Jeff Fisher (173).
DK Metcalf, Other Injuries, Tre Brown’s Return & More From Pete Carroll | Seahawks.com
“(Metcalf) was out at walkthrough today, he’s not going to do anything,” Carroll said. “He feels a little better, he’s getting a little better. We’ve just got to wait and see and see how he responds. I don’t have anything to update for you, but he’s going to be real quiet for the next couple of days to make sure we take care of him.”
Why Seahawks Pete Carroll, Quandre Diggs say NFL should eliminate artificial turf surfaces | Field Gulls
‘“I think we definitely need to look at this really seriously in the offseason again,” Carroll said when asked about the grass-turf debate. “It’s been a discussion before. We’ve got to do what’s right, and we’ve got to do what’s safest for the players and we’ve got to make those choices. I would pound on the drum for that."
Around the league
Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase (hip) not expected to play vs. Browns, likely to be placed on IR | NFL.com
Landing on injured reserve would mean Chase would have to sit for at least four games, but it’s trending in that direction according to NFL.com’s Mike Garafolo, who added there is no indication this is a season-ending injury.
Mary Jo White has not yet interviewed Daniel Snyder | ProFootballTalk
John Brownlee of Holland & Knight, who represents the Commanders in this matter, said White has not yet interviewed Snyder, and that no interview has been scheduled. Brownlee pointed out that, in inquiries of this nature, the accused typically becomes the last person to be interviewed. Once Snyder is interviewed, it will suggest that White is generally moving toward the conclusion of her work.
Bill Belichick: Mac Jones will be the quarterback | ProFootballTalk
“Mac [Jones] took a full workload yesterday. I expect him to be fully available here for the game and ready to go,” Belichick said as a part of his opening statement. “We started the game we wanted to start it last week and we talked about the way it ended up. This week’s a different week, so different situation. Mac will be the quarterback.”
T.J. Watt back at practice for Steelers, opening LB's window to return from injured reserve | NFL.com
T.J. Watt was designated to return from injured reserve on Wednesday, the Steelers announced, opening a 21-day window for Watt to make it back to the active roster. Watt returned to practice Wednesday, but will remain on IR until he is deemed ready for full participation.
Broncos GM George Paton backs Nathaniel Hackett, Russell Wilson | NFL.com
"Obviously, the results aren't there," Broncos general manager George Paton said Thursday. "I do believe in this football team, and I do believe in the people in our building -- our coaching staff. We can turn it around. It's only seven games. We've been in every game, [but] that's not what it's all about. It's about winning games. We need to learn how to win football games. We haven't done that."
