Kenny Golladay: ‘I want to be part’ of 6-1 Giants’ success

In the wake of Thursday’s trade of Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs, attention turned to another injured New York Giants wide receiver who has not produced the way he had been expected to during his season-and-a-half with the Giants.

Kenny Golladay has only two receptions for 22 yards and has not played since suffering a Week 4 knee injury against the Chicago Bears.

Golladay, signed to a four-year, $72 million contract by the Giants a year ago, has thus far had a disappointing run with the Giants. He has only 39 catches, none for touchdowns, in 18 games.

The 28-year-old said Thursday he is itching to contribute to the 6-1 Giants.

“I want to be a part of it big time. I’m trying everything,” Golladay said. “I’ve never been a part of a team that went 6-1.”

The Giants, of course, have gotten minimal production from the wide receiver position this season. Richie James leads the receivers with 20 receptions for 191 yards.

Despite the struggles of his first season-and-a-half in New York, Golladay believes he can help the Giants down the stretch.

“The longer I can on the field, Put the little injuries behind me, I definitely know I can do big things for this team,” Golladay said.

It sounds, though, like Golladay is still uncertain when he will return.

“I’m gonna see how to how the bye goes.,” Golladay said. “But I will say the past couple days have been pretty good. Praying for no setbacks and everything. Hope everything goes as planned.”

There has been plenty of speculation that the Giants might want to unload Golladay’s massive contract. He isn’t worried about that.

“Nah,” he said. “I’m worried about getting back on the field.”