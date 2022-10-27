 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
BREAKING NEWS Giants deal Kadarius Toney to Kansas City Chiefs

Carolina Panthers v New York Giants

Kadarius Toney trade! News, analysis, reaction

Complete coverage of Giants’ trade of Kadarius toney

Contributors: Ed Valentine
The New York Giants have dealt first-round pick Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs. We have all the news, analysis, and reaction. Follow our StoryStream for everything you ned to know about this stunning move.

3 Total Updates Since
Oct 27, 2022, 1:39pm EDT