Kadarius Toney trade! News, analysis, reaction

The New York Giants have dealt first-round pick Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs. We have all the news, analysis, and reaction. Follow our StoryStream for everything you ned to know about this stunning move.
Oct 27, 2022, 1:39pm EDT
October 27
Kadarius Toney trade: Giants send Toney to Kansas City Chiefs
Giants move on from 2021 first-round pick, get two draft picks in return
October 27
Live reaction! KADARIUS TONEY TRADED!
Nick and Chris go live to talk about Kadarius Toney being traded to the Kansas City Chiefs
October 27
Giants Twitter reacts to Kadarius Toney trade
As expected, there are a variety of opinions