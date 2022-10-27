 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
BREAKING NEWS Giants deal Kadarius Toney to Kansas City Chiefs

Giants Twitter reacts to Kadarius Toney trade

As expected, there are a variety of opinions

By Ed Valentine
Carolina Panthers v New York Giants Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The New York Giants sudden trade on Thursday of Kadarius Toney to the Kansas city Chiefs has quickly drawn a wide array of reactions from the Twitter-verse, which is to be expected.

There are jokes, there is praise for Giants GM Joe Schoen, there is surprise, there is even shock. There is reaction from the Kansas City side, as well.

Vote in our poll to let us know whether you like the deal from the Giants’ perspective. Keep coming back to Big Blue View as we post analyze the trade and get reaction from the Giants’ locker room.

Below, some of the initial reaction on Twitter.

