Giants Twitter reacts to Kadarius Toney trade

The New York Giants sudden trade on Thursday of Kadarius Toney to the Kansas city Chiefs has quickly drawn a wide array of reactions from the Twitter-verse, which is to be expected.

There are jokes, there is praise for Giants GM Joe Schoen, there is surprise, there is even shock. There is reaction from the Kansas City side, as well.

Vote in our poll to let us know whether you like the deal from the Giants’ perspective. Keep coming back to Big Blue View as we post analyze the trade and get reaction from the Giants’ locker room.

Below, some of the initial reaction on Twitter.

Is it true that he re-injured both hamstrings during the trade process? — Joe McCaffery (@joemccaffery) October 27, 2022

Wow. New regime has no allegiance to him, but still shocked by it. — Brian (@bedonowho) October 27, 2022

The Toney trade was a great trade for both sides. The Giants got draft capital and Toney was not the guy for this team. The Chiefs added another weapon for Mahomes. — Sam Prince (@samtheprince14) October 27, 2022

The man of the hour — Joe Schoen. Getting two picks (including compensatory third) a true coup for a player this regime didn’t draft and couldn’t count on to be dependable. pic.twitter.com/F36ypZxHM6 — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 27, 2022

People are going to rip #Giants for dumping a player they used a 1st-round pick on last year for a 3 & 6.



BS.



Joe Schoen should be celebrated. He got a haul for a mistake.



12 of 24 games played. 0 TDs. 2 catches in ‘22.



Huge — huge — win for #NYG pic.twitter.com/kEIZRFaljx — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) October 27, 2022

My thoughts on the Kadarius Toney trade: KC likely sees it as an upside play w/ a good contract. Toney is due $4.4M combined over the next two years, plus a potential fifth-year option.



Looking at the exploding WR market, Toney could be a great value if he plays to talent level — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) October 27, 2022

Here's why the Kadarius Toney trade makes a ton of sense for the #Chiefs https://t.co/JjSi5PkokA via @thechiefswire — Charles Goldman (@goldmctNFL) October 27, 2022

People can be mad about trading Kadarius Toney but the reality is that he was never going to play. Injury after injury, missed game after missed game. Quite a trade by Schoen turning an injury-plagued WR who has somehow hurt every part of his body in two years into a 3rd + 6th. — Joey (@ManningToOBJ) October 27, 2022

IDK why people are arguing. Toney couldnt stay healthy (imo he will eventually,maybe i guess) but the #Giants did very well here. Whatever makes the team better Im all for it & this made the team better. Doesnt matter if you hate Toney or not geez.

Draft capital for the next WR — LPG - NYG (@LicensePlateGuy) October 27, 2022