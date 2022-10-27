Kadarius Toney trade: Giants send Toney to Kansas City Chiefs

The New York Giants have traded Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs for a conditional third-round pick and a sixth-round pick. NFL insider Jordan Schultz was first with the report.

“We just thought it was for the best for the team,” said head coach Brian Daboll just minutes after the news broke. “Wish Kadarius well. That was the decision that we made ... We’re moving on and getting ready for Seattle.”

Former general manager Dave Gettleman selected Toney No. 20 overall last season after making a trade down from No. 11 with the Chicago Bears.

Toney suffered three separate hamstring injuries this season and had not played since Week 2. He had played in only 12 of a potential 24 games during his time with the Giants.

“[GM] Joe [Schoen] and I talk about a lot of things. That was a decision we made,” said Daboll.

Seven games into the season, the Giants don’t have anyone with 200 yards receiving. Running back Saquon Barkley leads the Giants with 25 receptions. Wide receiver Richie James leads the wide receivers with 20 catches and leads the team with 191 receiving yards.

Could the Giants be in the market for wide receiver help before the Tuesday, Nov. 1 deadline?

“We’ll see,” said Daboll.

Reports indicate that the third-round pick the Giants are receiving is one of the the compensatory pick the Chiefs received when Ryan Poles was named general manager of the Chicago Bears.

Per Over The Cap, the trade saves the Giants $1.283 million against the salary cap this season and incur $1.834 million in dead money. Toney is in the second year of a full-guaranteed four-year, $13.719 million rookie contract.

Toney played in only 10 of 17 games as a rookie, compiling 39 receptions for 420 yards. He missed time twice with COVID-19, had hamstring, quad, oblique, ankle, and shoulder injuries during the season.

This year, he missed all of the spring after undergoing minor knee surgery. He played in only two games, catching two passes for zero yards.

Essentially, the Giants got two draft picks for a player who wasn’t playing.

The Giants now have nine picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. They break down as follows:

Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Round 3 (via Chiefs)

Round 4

Round 5

Round 6 (via Chiefs)

Round 7 (via Baltimore Ravens)