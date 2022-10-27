NFL Week 8 picks, predictions: Can Giants roll into bye with fifth straight victory?

Can the New York Giants keep the good times rolling this week on the road against the Seattle Seahawks? Here are your Big Blue View staff moneyline predictions for Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season, and our explanations for our Giants-Seahawks selections.

Nick Falato

“I hate to do it, but Seattle excels at running the football, and they’re home. The Giants were horrendous with their run fits on Sunday; in an ideal world, I’m not sure the Giants want to play linebackers. Seattle is gong to role multiple TE packages and the Giants will match with their nickel and base defense, resulting in linebackers. The injury to Metcalf is a plus, and the Giants have a realistic chance to win every game they play because of their preparation, but this might be a tough spot. Wouldn’t shock me, but I’m going Seattle here.”

Pick: Seahawks

Tony DelGenio

“Tough test for the Giants. 6-hour plane ride after trips to London and Jacksonville the past 3 weeks. Geno Smith is playing out of his mind. Kenneth Walker is shredding run defenses. Both of these strengths match up well against Giants weaknesses. The only break for the Giants is the likely absence of DK Metcalf. The Seattle D has been poor but is improving. And the Seattle 12th Man makes it hard on opposing offenses. This is still a winnable game for the Giants but at some point this team has to underperform. This will be the week. Seattle in a high-scoring affair.”

Pick: Seahawks

Jeremy Portnoy

“This game is a tossup. Seattle has scored over 30 points in three of its last four games. New York’s defense has not allowed 30 points in any game this year. Something has to give. However, it’s been a while since Seattle has faced a pass rush as strong as the Giants’ has been recently. I’ll go with New York to create just enough pressure to throw Geno Smith off his game.”

Pick: Giants

Valentine’s View

“This is a difficult matchup for the Giants. Seattle, of course, is a difficult place for a visiting team to play. The Seahawks have been on fire offensively, scoring more than 30 points in three of their last four games. QB Geno Smith is playing well. Seattle is running the ball well. The Giants have used a keep the score down, keep it close, win it in the fourth quarter when the other team makes mistakes formula. I’m not sure it holds up here.”

Pick: Seahawks