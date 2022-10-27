Giants news, 10/27: Dexter Lawrence on wanting to improve, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

During breakout season, Lawrence knows more can be done

For defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence, facing Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith offers him an opportunity to do something he loves: run down the quarterback

“I love chasing people,” Lawrence laughed. “It’s going to be a challenge and I think we’re ready for any challenge up ahead. We’re going to continue preparing throughout the week and Sunday, show up.”

With praise coming from opponents like Packers QB Aaron Rodgers and being called a Rolls Royce by his defensive coordinator Wink Martindale for his play this year, the former first-round draft choice said his improvement is based on getting better at his craft.

“I’d just say I’m doing the same things but I’m just playing better with my hands, my power, and my feet,” he said. “I haven’t changed what I do in the offseason, how I approach every day. It’s just I’m doing the little things better with my technique.”

But he was quick to point out that there is still room for improvement by the defense as a whole.

“We still make a lot of mistakes that may cost us games, so we’ve got to fix those,” said the fourth year man from Clemson. “We play pretty good situational football, and we understand costly situations. We’ve got to just keep fighting and...understand that if we keep going and keep scratching and fighting that we can come out on top.”

‘One of the great coaching jobs’

The Giants are 6-1 for the first time since 2008.



Our Players Only crew discuss their fast start in 2022 (via @NFLTotalAccess) pic.twitter.com/sG2JKW4Lc4 — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) October 25, 2022

“Franchising Jones probably would cost the Giants something in the neighborhood of $32 million next year and give them a July 15 deadline for negotiating a long-term deal,” wrote ESPN’s Dan Graziano. “But the transition tag for QBs should be only around $27 million to $28 million, or about $5 million more than his fifth-year option (which they declined) would have cost. The transition tag also does NOT carry the same July 15 deadline the franchise tag carries, which means the Giants would have all season to talk with Jones about a contract extension and work something out if he continued to play well.”

Daboll was asked what impresses him most about Kayvon Thibodeaux as the fifth overall pick approaches the midway point of his rookie year. "That he loves the game of football. He's a really good teammate. He's smart, and he gives great effort. Those things are very important. Obviously, we knew he was talented. I think his intangibles have been very good for us, and they're going to need to continue to be."

Breaking down the key play of the 1st half against the Jags

.@ShaunOHara60 breaks down the crucial forced fumble in the red zone against the Jaguars



Watch: https://t.co/pBfgPASQXX pic.twitter.com/is9jRwYKYP — GiantsTV (@GiantsTV) October 26, 2022

Because look at Smith now. The veteran quarterback has led the Seahawks to a 4-3 record, thanks to their most recent win over the summertime media darlings, the Los Angeles Chargers. On the season, Smith has completed 73.5% of his passes for 1,712 yards and 11 touchdowns, against just 3 interceptions. Smith’s Adjusted Net Yards per Attempt (ANY/A) of 7.21 is fifth in the NFL, behind only Josh Allen, Tua Tagovailoa, Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts.

L.J. Collier is back on the Seahawks roster three weeks after returning to practice, having been activated from injured reserve just ahead of the deadline for him to be added to the roster or stay on injured reserve for the season. The Seahawks will also get two players back on the practice field this week, with cornerback Tre Brown and running back Travis Homer both being designated to return to practice. Brown has been on the physically unable to perform list since the start of training camp, the result of a knee injury that cut short his rookie season not long after he had taken over the starting job at left cornerback. Homer, meanwhile, has missed the last four games on injured reserve due to a rib injury.

Arizona was held out of the end zone and only put up 3 offensive points, while the Chargers’ 23 points came with the caveats of a safety, a garbage time touchdown, and a 33-yard touchdown drive off a turnover. They had a stretch of five consecutive possessions ending in punts, which compared to the September and early October Seahawks felt like an impossibility out of this group. It’s through these two wins that Seattle’s defensive DVOA on Football Outsiders has shot up to 19th, and no team’s defensive DVOA has been better over the past two weeks than the Seahawks.

“It’s part of the deal in this league,” Ryan said. “You gotta produce and you gotta go out there and play. Frustrated that we weren’t able to do that in the first seven games. But you move forward. Life in this league is week-to-week and the production has to be there. Obviously, disappointed personally but here for the team.”

