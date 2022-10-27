Giants-Seahawks Thursday injury report: No changes for Giants

There was nothing unexpected on the Thursday injury report for the New York Giants. Tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye), offensive lineman Ben Bredeson (knee) and Evan Neal (knee), defensive back Cor’Dale Flott (calf), wide receiver Kenny Golladay (knee) and edge defender Oshane Ximines all sat out practice.

The Giants have a roster opening with the trade of wide receiver Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs. It also seems as though they will put Bellinger on injured reserve at some point. The Giants have three wide receivers — Robert Foster, Makai Polk, Kalil Pimpleton — on their practice squad.

Perhaps one of them will be added to the 53-man roster before Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. Safety Landon Collins is another possibility to be promoted from the practice squad.

Thursday injury report

Giants

Did not practice

TE Daniel Bellinger (Eye)

OL Ben Bredeson (Knee)

DB Cor’Dale Flott (Calf)

WR Kenny Golladay (Knee)

OL Evan Neal (Knee)

LB Oshane Ximines (Quad)

Limited participation

OL Tyre Phillips (Toe)

DB Jason Pinnock (Foot)

DL Leonard Williams (Elbow)