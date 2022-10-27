Ravens at Buccaneers: Game time, TV channel, odds, picks, online streaming, announcers, more

Two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL will be on Thursday Night Football this week when the Baltimore Ravens visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Neither team is quite where they expected to be at this point in the season. The Buccaneers have lost four of their last five games and suffered perhaps the most surprising loss of the Tom Brady era on Sunday. Tampa was 13-point favorites against the Carolina Panthers but lost 21-3. They are below .500 for the first time since Week 1 of the 2020 season, and Tom Brady has a losing record heading into Week 8 for the first time since 2002.

Following the loss, head coach Todd Bowles said the team is in a “dark place” and has to see whether its older players can still perform, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

The Ravens (4-3) bounced back from a loss against the New York Giants by beating the Browns on Sunday. Their games have been thrilling as of late, with margins of victory of four points or less in their last four contests. Baltimore is 2-2 in those games.

Running back J.K. Dobbins is out with a knee injury, but the Ravens’ potent rushing attack has not suffered so far. Lamar Jackson has over 50 rushing yards in each of his last six games, and Gus Edwards had two touchdowns in his debut last week. The team is averaging 156.3 rushing yards per game, fifth-best in the NFL.

The Ravens have won their last four games against the Buccaneers.

How to watch

What: Baltimore Ravens (4-3) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4)

When: Thursday, Oct. 27

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Flor.

Game time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: Prime Video

Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung (field reporter)

Radio: National Radio: Westwood One; Sirius channels: 81 (Ravens), 83 (Buccaneers), 88 (National); XM channels: 226 (Ravens), 225 (Buccaneers), 88 (National)

Online streaming: Fubo | NFL Game Pass (Free trial)

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds: Ravens -2

Referee: Carl Cheffers

