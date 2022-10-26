Robert Quinn trade: Philadelphia Eagles get top pass rusher from Chicago Bears

The road to the top of the NFC East standings just got a bit tougher for the New York Giants.

The Philadelphia Eagles have acquired edge defender Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears in exchange for a fourth-round pick, per Ian Rapoport.

Blockbuster: The #Bears are trading star pass-rusher Robert Quinn to the #Eagles, per me and @MikeGarafolo. A major move, with the NFL’s best team simply reloading. pic.twitter.com/wDZ6ecWeEz — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 26, 2022

Quinn, 32, is a three-time Pro Bowler playing in his 12th NFL season.

Quinn had 18.5 sacks last year with the Bears, the second-most in the league. He has one sack and two tackles for loss in seven games this season.

He joins an Eagles pass rush that includes Haason Reddick, Brandon Graham and Fletcher Cox, who all have at least three sacks this year. Derek Barnett, a starter on the right side where Quinn plays, tore his ACL in Week 1.

Philadelphia already ranks eighth in the league with 2.8 sacks per game. ESPN has the Eagles ranked third in the NFL with a 52 percent pass rush win rate.

Reports emerged last week that Quinn was one of a few star players the Bears were listening to offers about. He is the first player the team has traded away so far before the November 1 trade deadline.

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is developing a penchant for splashy moves. He acquired two first-round picks from the Saints during the offseason, and then traded one of them for wide receiver A.J. Brown during the draft.

The Giants have yet to play the Eagles this season. They will meet in Weeks 14 and 18. Philadelphia is first in the division standings with a 6-0 record, while the Giants are second at 6-1.