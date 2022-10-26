Nick Gates returns! Giants set to activate offensive lineman

Nick Gates will reportedly be added to the New York Giants’ 53-man roster on Wednesday, 405 days after a gruesome left leg injury that many thought would end his career.

Gates fractured the tibia and fibula in that leg and required seven surgeries.

Gates has been practicing with the team for the past three weeks, with Wednesday being the final day the Giants had to make a decision on whether or not to activate him.

Coach Brian Daboll confirmed the move.

Daboll said Nick Gates looks ready to go. They’ll see where that takes him. Daboll said he can play all spots, but they’ve worked him more at center and guard. “Impressive young man.” — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) October 26, 2022

“Got a lot of respect for Nick, what he’s gone through,” offensive line coach Bobby Johnson said recently. “A lot of guys wouldn’t of made it through, but he has.

“It’s been neat to see the respect that his teammates have for him.”

Bobby Johnson on Nick Gates Oct 14th pic.twitter.com/Zcz54e262G — Giants (@2022NYGIANTS) October 26, 2022

The Giants have an open roster spot, so no corresponding move will need to be made to clear space for Gates.

Gates admitted when he started practicing a few weeks ago that there had been times he had wondered if the work required to return was worthwhile.

“Those thoughts – I feel like any injury you have, it doesn’t matter if it’s this or something else – those thoughts are just natural. I talked to [Director of Wellness and Clinical Services, Player Engagement] Dr. Lani [Lawrence], our sports psychologist a little bit and she was like, ‘Yeah, that’s normal. That’s part of an injury and part of the process of healing and moving forward,’” Gates said.

“I just wanted to play football again to be honest with you. Just being out there is fun.”

With the injury Sunday to Ben Bredeson, Gates figures to initially be a backup to Josh Ezeudu and Mark Glowinski at guard and to Jon Feliciano at center.