Giants’ QB Daniel Jones named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

After passing for 202 yards and running for 107 while leading the New York Giants to yet another come-from-behind fourth quarter victory on Sunday, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Jones became the first player in Giants history to compile 200 passing yards and 100 rushing yards in a game when he did that in Sunday’s 23-17 victory over the Jacksonvilel Jaguars.

Jones completed 19 of 30 passes for 202 yards and a touchdown, and ran 11 times for 107 yards.

The Giants are 6-1 and Jones has now led four consecutive victories for the first time in his four-year career. Jones has led four fourth-quarter comebacks and five game-winning drives this season.

Jones passer rating of 90.8 would be a career-best if he maintains it throughout the season. His 343 rushing yards is the third-most for an NFL quarterback this season.

The Giants did not pick up Jones’ fifth-year option and they have a decision to make as to whether or not to go forward with him as their quarterback beyond this season. The way he has been playing makes it difficult to see the organization moving on from him at the end of the season.