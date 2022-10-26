Giants news, 10/26: Playoff chances, Andre Miller signing, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!
Playoffs? Yes, the Giants are now expected to make the playoffs | Big Blue View
The New York Giants might not want to hear the ‘p word,’ but their 6-1 record through seven weeks is the second-best in the NFL and they are now expected — yes, expected — by analytical models to make the playoffs.
FiveThirtyEight gives the Giants an 86 percent chance, Team Rankings 88.1 percent, ESPN’s Football Power Index 91.7 percent, Football Outsiders 77.7 percent and The New York Times playoff predictor 86 percent.
Other Giant observations
WR Sterling Shepard had surgery on his knee yesterday
Sterling Shepard looks to be having surgery today based on Insta story pic.twitter.com/q7SLMxp9IC— Charlotte Carroll (@charlottecrrll) October 25, 2022
Who could put Eagles, Giants, Cowboys over the top? NFC East trade targets | FOX Sports
Schoen is committed to rebuilding this team through the draft, so he’s not going to trade a premium pick for temporary help. He’ll be interested in castoffs for mid- to late-round picks. And in that case, they’re probably better off just scouring the waiver wire or rolling with what they have.
NFL trade deadline: One move each contender should make to get over hump | CBSSports.com
Giants Receive: TE Mike Gesicki for 2023 second-round pick
Acquiring Gesicki makes a lot of sense, especially given Daniel Bellinger’s recent eye injury that is slated to keep him out indefinitely. A New Jersey native, Gesicki has proven to be a highly productive player when given the opportunity. The five-year veteran caught 13 touchdowns over a three-year span while eclipsing the 700-yard receiving mark in consecutive seasons.
How Brian Daboll, Mike Kafka keep finding ways to maximize Daniel Jones, Giants offense | The Athletic
Jones’ legs have always been a weapon, but they weren’t used nearly as frequently in his first three seasons. Jones is averaging 8.3 carries per game this season after averaging 4.5 carries per game in his first three seasons. Jones’ 343 rushing yards account for 28 percent of the Giants’ 1,214 rushing yards, which ranks second in the NFL. Jones ranks third behind Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson and Chicago’s Justin Fields among quarterbacks in rushing.
Michael Strahan, just like every other Giants fan last week
6️⃣-1️⃣@michaelstrahan reacts to the end of the @Giants game where they secure the last minute win pic.twitter.com/UenI50xuJu— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 24, 2022
One thing we learned about each NFL team in Week 7 | CBSSports.com
Saquon Barkley still has 100 yards on a quiet day: Barkley has his highlight-reel plays each week, but the league’s second-leading rusher racked up 110 yards on 24 carries without a big play on his resume. Barkley’s third 100-yard rushing game was about moving the chains and wearing down Jacksonville’s defense, as he had 72 of those yards in a fourth quarter the Giants controlled. The Giants erase deficits because of Barkley’s explosiveness, but this time he methodically wore a defense down. That’s even more dangerous.
NFL Week 7 Recap: Daniel Jones Does It Again | Pro Football Network
Last week, we talked about the interesting year Daniel Jones is having, one where he’s strung together a series of high-value games in a way that makes him an interesting riser. It’s unusual for quarterbacks to bounce back this late in their career — though there’s one in Seattle who might disagree — and it’s interesting to see Jones improve the way he has.
Giants’ defense ‘not good enough,’ despite 6-1 start, says Leonard Williams | nj.com
“I was super happy,” he said of that final stand, before changing his tone. “But at the same time, I was a little upset with how the game went. We’re going to take every win that we can — and be happy about it — but at the same time, I don’t think we played up to our standards on all sides of the ball. I think we’re going to have to come in [Monday] and figure it out.”
Julian Love enjoyed seeing Daniel Jones show off fiery side | WFAN.com
“I know DJ very well. We were in the same draft class, I consider him a good friend,” Love said. “You can tell it means a lot to him. A guy who has been ridiculed all sorts of ways, to just be as confident, to be leading us the way he’s leading us, to have the game that he did this weekend for us, that’s exciting. To see him barking, it shows the passion that he has for the game. And yeah, he’s not letting anything fly, whether we have the lead or not.”
Sexy Dex with the call
Dex knew it— New York Giants (@Giants) October 25, 2022
Sights & Sounds: https://t.co/PAg3JjrB9D pic.twitter.com/yYwA5YdsCg
Ex-Giants hero David Tyree rips former GM Dave Gettleman | New York Post
As GM, Gettleman revamped the player personnel department, hiring sports psychologist Dr. Lani Lawrence in 2020 and leaving Tyree out of the job.
“I knew him prior to ‘GM’ Gettleman. He was a completely different dude when he came in...Disgusting,” Tyree told The Post’s “Blue Rush” podcast. “Without saying all the details, they made me like I was a part of the problem of the New York Giants’ culture than a potential solution.”
New York Giants Ticket Prices Continue to Rise on Secondary Markets | Sports Illustrated
The Giants are winning, and the price to watch them in person is rising accordingly.
This week’s opponent
One thing we learned about each NFL team in Week 7: A star is born in Seattle | CBSSports.com
Kenneth Walker is the next star running back: Walker has just two starts under his belt and is already a star in the league. Running in the Seahawks offense has immense benefits, and Walker cashed the checks with 23 carries for 168 yards and two touchdowns to lead a Seattle offense that rushed for 214 yards and averaged 6.3 yards per carry.
DK Metcalf wants to play Sunday, and Seahawks aren't ruling him out yet | ProFootballTalk
“I don’t know that,” Carroll said when asked if it was unlikely Metcalf plays. “I’m going to leave it wide open. I know what he wants to do, so I’m going to kind of follow him a little bit on this one. I can’t call it. Give us a couple of days to let it cool down and see what’s going on. He won’t get extensive work on Wednesday, regardless. We’re going got take care of him and make sure we’re doing the right thing, and we’ll just see. Unfortunately, we don’t know.”
Numbers Of Note From The Seahawks’ Week 7 Win Over The Chargers | Seahawks.com
Geno Smith's passer rating was 105.5 after throwing two touchdowns with one interception on Sunday, his fourth game with a passer rating over 100 this season (he also had a rating of 99.1 in another game). Smith's rating of 107.7 this season leads the NFC and is third in the NFL behind Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. Smith also leads the NFL in completion percentage at 73.5.
Seahawks pass rusher Uchenna Nwosu now leads the NFL in pressures | Field Gulls
Around the league
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers says 'guys who are making too many mistakes shouldn't be playing' | NFL.com
Jets, Jaguars officially announce James Robinson trade | ProFootballTalk
Cowboys trade for Raiders DT Johnathan Hankins | ESPN.com
Jason Pierre-Paul: I want to show the Bucs what they don't have | ProFootballTalk
