Giants vs. Seahawks 2022, Week 8: Everything you need to know

The streaking New York Giants head to Lumen Field in Seattle, Wash. to face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. The 4:25 p.m. ET game will be broadcast on FOX.

The Giants are 6-1 to start the season for the first time since 2008 and are riding a four-game winning streak. They have not won five straight games the 2016 season, when they went 11-5 and made the playoffs. New York is 3-0 in road games so far this season.

The Giants won only four games a season ago, finishing 4-13.

The only team in football with a better record than the Giants currently is the 6-0 Philadelphia Eagles.

The Seahawks (4-3) lead the NFC West. Seattle is currently a 3-point favorite, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

For a Seahawks perspective, visit SB Nation's Field Gulls.