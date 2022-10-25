 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Chris and Nick Show: Thoughts on the Jaguars game, what makes a good wide receiver?

Chris and Nick offer their thoughts on the Giants’ sixth win and answer a reader’s question

By Chris Pflum
NFL: OCT 23 Giants at Jaguars

The New York Giants won their fourth game in a row, topping the Jacksonville Jaguars 23-17 and improving to 6-1 on the season.

It wasn’t a perfectly clean win, but the Giants were able to hold off the Jags in the end. While the game followed a familiar script for the Giants, the we saw new aspects of their offense that we haven’t seen before.

We also got a question from a reader regarding what traits and skills allow a receiver to separate, and we couldn’t resist diving into the nuts and bolts of the position.

In this podcast

  • How did the Giants change up their offense to start the game?
  • How did they close the game out?
  • Addressing the injury situation (again)
  • Explaining the characteristics of successful wide receivers

