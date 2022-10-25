The Chris and Nick Show: Thoughts on the Jaguars game, what makes a good wide receiver?

The New York Giants won their fourth game in a row, topping the Jacksonville Jaguars 23-17 and improving to 6-1 on the season.

It wasn’t a perfectly clean win, but the Giants were able to hold off the Jags in the end. While the game followed a familiar script for the Giants, the we saw new aspects of their offense that we haven’t seen before.

We also got a question from a reader regarding what traits and skills allow a receiver to separate, and we couldn’t resist diving into the nuts and bolts of the position.

In this podcast

How did the Giants change up their offense to start the game?

How did they close the game out?

Addressing the injury situation (again)

Explaining the characteristics of successful wide receivers

