New York Giants Radio Network affiliate stations

Where to find the Giants on your radio dial

By Ed Valentine
Baltimore Ravens v New York Giants Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

In 2022, New York Giants games are carried on radio stations in New York, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. Here’s a list of all the cities where you can listen to Giants radio broadcasts, which originate from Giants Radio Network flagship station WFAN-660 AM/WFAN 101.9 FM in New York City.

New York (11 stations + 2 translators)

  • WPYX/106.5 FM: Albany
  • WAAL/99.1 FM: Binghamton
  • WENI/1450 AM: Corning
  • WPHD/98.7 FM: Corning
  • WENY/1230 AM: Elmira
  • WIXT/1230 AM: Little Falls
  • W249BC/97.1 FM: Mattydale (rebroadcasts WTLA at North Syracuse)
  • WTLA/1200 AM: North Syracuse
  • WSGO/1440 AM: Oswego
  • W261AC/100.1 FM : Oswego (rebroadcasts WSGO)
  • WIRY/1340 AM: Plattsburgh
  • WRNY/1350 AM: Rome
  • WTLB/1310: Utica

Pennsylvania (1 station)

  • WEEX/1230 AM: Easton

Connecticut (1 station)

  • WPOP/1410 AM: Hartford

