New York Giants Radio Network affiliate stations

In 2022, New York Giants games are carried on radio stations in New York, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. Here’s a list of all the cities where you can listen to Giants radio broadcasts, which originate from Giants Radio Network flagship station WFAN-660 AM/WFAN 101.9 FM in New York City.

New York (11 stations + 2 translators)

WPYX/106.5 FM: Albany

WAAL/99.1 FM: Binghamton

WENI/1450 AM: Corning

WPHD/98.7 FM: Corning

WENY/1230 AM: Elmira

WIXT/1230 AM: Little Falls

W249BC/97.1 FM: Mattydale (rebroadcasts WTLA at North Syracuse)

WTLA/1200 AM: North Syracuse

WSGO/1440 AM: Oswego

W261AC/100.1 FM : Oswego (rebroadcasts WSGO)

WIRY/1340 AM: Plattsburgh

WRNY/1350 AM: Rome

WTLB/1310: Utica

Pennsylvania (1 station)

WEEX/1230 AM: Easton

Connecticut (1 station)