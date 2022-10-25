New York Giants Radio Network affiliate stations

In 2022, New York Giants games are carried on radio stations in New York, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. Here’s a list of all the cities where you can listen to Giants radio broadcasts, which originate from Giants Radio Network flagship station WFAN-660 AM/WFAN 101.9 FM in New York City.
New York (11 stations + 2 translators)
- WPYX/106.5 FM: Albany
- WAAL/99.1 FM: Binghamton
- WENI/1450 AM: Corning
- WPHD/98.7 FM: Corning
- WENY/1230 AM: Elmira
- WIXT/1230 AM: Little Falls
- W249BC/97.1 FM: Mattydale (rebroadcasts WTLA at North Syracuse)
- WTLA/1200 AM: North Syracuse
- WSGO/1440 AM: Oswego
- W261AC/100.1 FM : Oswego (rebroadcasts WSGO)
- WIRY/1340 AM: Plattsburgh
- WRNY/1350 AM: Rome
- WTLB/1310: Utica
Pennsylvania (1 station)
- WEEX/1230 AM: Easton
Connecticut (1 station)
- WPOP/1410 AM: Hartford
