TE Andre Miller returning to Giants, per his agent

The New York Giants are re-signing undrafted rookie tight end Andre Miller to their practice squad, per David Canter, Miller’s agent.

A wide receiver at Maine, Miller was impressive in training camp and the preseason with the Giants prior to breaking his forearm during practice. The Giants placed Miller on injured reserve on Aug. 23. They released him from IR with an injury settlement on Sept. 2.

With the injury this week to rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger, the only healthy tight ends on the Giants’ 53-man roster are Chris Myarick and Tanner Hudson. Lawrence Cager, who has played four games over the last three seasons with the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns, was signed to the Giants’ practice squad on Oct. 18.

Miller played wide receiver at Maine, catching 39 passes for 684 yards in his final season. The Giants converted him to tight end, a process that can now continue.