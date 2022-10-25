Giants news, 10/25: Daniel Bellinger surgery, playoff chances, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

From Big Blue View

Daboll said “I think so” when asked if Bellinger would need surgery. He added that it is too soon to know if Bellinger will be able to return this season. Daboll said Monday afternoon that both Neal and Bredeson are considered week to week.

The Giants have to make a decision this week about whether to activate Nick Gates from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list after last season’s gruesome leg fracture. Daboll only said “we’ll see” about that decision.

Other Giant observations

Winner: The Cardiac Giants The New York Giants are the Dillon Panthers right now. In Friday Night Lights, coach Eric Taylor’s team had a knack for winning every game in stunningly dramatic ways—Hail Marys, Boise-State-style Statue of Liberty plays, all taking place with the clock at triple zeroes. No matter how much hype the Panthers had, no matter what controversies were going on in the town of Dillon, no matter how poorly quarterback Matt Saracen’s on-again, off-again relationship with Coach Taylor’s horrible daughter Julie was going, the fictional Panthers’ games always came down to the final play. And they won most of them, not unlike the very real New York Football Giants.

RB Saquon Barkley’s run get the spotlight from the GMFB crew

They are 6-1 after Sunday’s win at the Jaguars. With 10 games left in the regular season, they have an 86 percent chance of reaching the playoffs, according to The New York Times’ statistical projection.

“We always believed. We always knew that (Jones) could be a guy that could lead us to wins like this,” Slayton said. “Now we’re able to put them together.”

As Barkley admitted, the Giants ran the same play - or a variation of it - for eight consecutive runs. The Jaguars knew what was coming, and they could not do anything but let the clock run and watch the sideline crew move the chains.

And Dan Orlovsky breaks down the drive

This is some sicko stuff from the @giants. Don’t believe I’ve ever ever seen this in the #NFL before…. pic.twitter.com/104IWonmNS — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) October 24, 2022

The Giants? Listen, they’ll take the win, don’t misunderstand. But no one in the locker room was saying after the game that they were content with how it unfolded. Specifically, the game should have never been as close as it was. A couple of defensive penalties helped the Jaguars, including one that nullified a game-sealing interception by cornerback Fabian Moreau. And, of course, that drive was set up by running back Saquon Barkley’s inability to stay in bounds to keep the clock moving after giving himself up.

And yet he makes it work. Not perfectly. Not always efficiently. But he spreads the ball around to whoever he has, and it always seems to come together when it counts. He does whatever he needs to do to win — like on the go-ahead touchdown drive midway through the fourth quarter. Jones threw the ball only once on that drive, and it was incomplete. He kept the Giants moving by running four times for 34 yards, including a quarterback sneak for a touchdown.

Jones set career highs with 11 rushing attempts for 107 yards (9.7-yard avg.), including a one-yard touchdown to put the Giants ahead with 5:31 remaining in the fourth quarter. His previous bests were 95 yards at Washington on Sept. 16, 2022, and 10 attempts against Carolina on Sept. 18. Barkley and Jones became the third tandem of rushers to each top 100 rushing yards in a game in Giants history. This is the first time a quarterback has been one of the players. On Dec. 23, 2007, Ahmad Bradshaw rushed for 151 yards and Brandon Jacobs added 143 in a victory in Buffalo. The same duo each passed the century mark on Dec. 13, 2010, when Bradshaw ran for 116 yards and Jacobs 103 in a victory over Minnesota (that was played in Detroit).

A Baldy Breakdown of the Giants running game against the Jags

.@Giants @saquon @Daniel_Jones10 were a nonstop 1-2 punch in the run game to continue their winning ways. Nearly 40 runs and nearly 240 yards…controlling this game on the ground! #amazing #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/UOnm2QsFuy — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) October 24, 2022

Brian Daboll is the first head coach to start his Giants tenure at 6-1 since 1929. Saquon Barkley leads the NFL with 906 total yards from scrimmage, 99 more than the next-highest player (Browns RB Nick Chubb has 807).

The Giants got another game where they didn’t beat themselves. New York had no turnovers and didn’t put the ball on the ground as the Giants used the second half to wear down the Jacksonville defense for another come-from-behind victory. Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley each ran for 100 yards — including 122 combined in the fourth quarter — as the Giants scored 10 points in the final frame to take a 23-17 lead and hold on for the win. New York had a scare in the final seconds, but Fabian Moreau stopped Christian Kirk short of the end zone on the final play to make sure the Giants preserved the win. The Giants don’t turn the ball over, they wear teams down and they make the tackles they need to. They’re fundamentally sound and well coached, which is why they’re 6-1.

This week’s opponent

Winner: Geno Smith. The Seahawks have officially taken over first place in the NFC West and a big reason for that is because Geno is playing at an MVP level. Last week, he outplayed Kyler Murray. This week, he outplayed Justin Herbert. If we're only counting the 2022 season, Smith looks like one of the five best quarterbacks in the NFL.

“That kid is unbelievable, man,” said wide receiver Tyler Lockett. “He’s a star in the making. The way he gets better each and every week, you can tell the more and more opportunities he gets, the more comfortable he gets, and the more electrifying he is. This is exactly why we drafted him. We knew what he could do, and everybody on the team is excited he’s with us.”

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll says DK Metcalf doesn't need surgery on injured knee | NFL.com

As they say, wait for it.....

.@Seahawks with a standout performance from #MarquiseGoodwin and his 2 TD’s; but the backflip to end the game was Olympic Calibre #olympics #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/A5MmFoR3K8 — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) October 24, 2022

Around the league

Running back Breece Hall suffered torn ACL in the Jets’ 16-9 win on Sunday over the Broncos and offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker tore his triceps Sunday.

The Indianapolis Colts are making a change at quarterback, as the team announced Monday that Sam Ehlinger will now start in place of the veteran Matt Ryan. Per the team, Ryan suffered a Grade 2 shoulder separation in the 19-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. While Ryan is injured, the Colts plan to make Ehlinger the starting quarterback for the rest of the season -- starting this Sunday against the Washington Commanders.

The NFL is reviewing a video that appears to show two officials in uniform asking Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans for an autograph in the tunnel after Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers. The video captured by 1340 AM Fox Sports shows side judge Jeff Lamberth and line judge Tripp Sutter calling Evans' name and each getting autographs from the star receiver after Tampa Bay's 21-3 loss.

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page

BBV social platforms

BBV on Twitter | BBV on Facebook | BBV on Instagram | BBV Radio (available on all of your favorite podcast platforms) | BBV on YouTube