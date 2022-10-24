Monday Night Football: How to watch Bears-Patriots

On Monday Night Football we get a battle of quarterbacks between the 2021 class. The Chicago Bears, who traded up with the New York Giants to get Justin Fields, vs. Mac Jones and the New England Patriots with an offense co-coordinated by former Giants coach Joe Judge.

This will be the third time that the Chicago Bears are in prime time. The Bears are 0-2 in night games so far this season and now get a matchup against a tough New England team. Those hoping for a little more fireworks on a nationally televised game may have to wait another week. The Bears are averaging 15.5 points per game and Justin Fields has been beaten down along the way. With 23 sacks on the season and being knocked down an additional 20 times, Fields and the offense hasn’t been able to get much going.

The New England Patriots continue to be a consistent defensive presence even with the roster turnover year after year. The offense though is coming off of back-to-back impressive performances guided by rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe. Zappe is coming off a 309-yard, two-touchdown game against the Cleveland Browns and has caused some rumblings about just who should start in Foxboro. This still should be the return of quarterback Mac Jones if he is healthy to match up against a stout Bears pass defense.

With both teams fighting to keep some sort of playoff hope alive, hopefully we get an entertaining matchup

Use this as your open thread to discuss the Monday night game.

How to watch

What: Chicago Bears (2-4) at New England Patriots (3-3)

When: Monday, Oct. 24

Where: Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, Mass.

Game time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Melissa Stark (field reporter)

Radio: National Radio: Westwood One; Sirius channels: 81 (Bears), 83 (Patriots), 88 (National); XM channels: 226 (Bears), 225 (Patriots), 88 (National)

Online streaming: Fubo | NFL Game Pass (Free trial)

Odds: Chargers -8.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Weather: Cloudy

Referee: Brad Allen