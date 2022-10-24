Giants’ TE Daniel Bellinger reportedly headed for surgery on fractured eye socket

New York Giants rookie tight end reportedly suffered a fracture around the eye socket and septum, per a report from ESPN’s Jordan Ranaan. Bellinger, Evan Neal and Ben Bredeson all left Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with what appeared to be significant injuries.

When Bellinger was carted off the field on Sunday, his left eye was swollen shut and there was blood on his uniform. Coach Brian Daboll said after the game that Bellinger’s eye “looks terrible.”

Paul Schwartz of the New York Post is reporting that Bellinger will undergo surgery this week and that the Giants hope his season is not over. Daboll said “I think so” when asked if Bellinger would need surgery. He added that it is too soon to know if Bellinger will be able to return this season. A quick search online of recovery timelines shows that Bellinger is likely lost for at least several weeks.

A fourth-round pick out of San Diego State, Bellinger had started six of seven games and is currently third on the Giants with 16 receptions for 152 yards and two touchdowns.

The Giants have only two healthy tight ends, Chris Myarick and Tanner Hudson, on the 53-man roster. Lawrence Cager, who has played in four NFL games in three seasons with the New York Jets (twice) and Cleveland Browns, was signed to the practice squad on Oct. 18.

Evan Neal, Ben Bredeson week-to-week

Daboll said Monday afternoon that both Neal and Bredeson are considered week to week. Rookie Joshua Ezeudu filled in Sunday for Bredeson at left guard, and Tyre Phillips took over for Neal at right tackle.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported that Neal could have a Grade 2 MCL sprain, which would cause him to miss several weeks. Nothing official yet from the Giants, but initial reports from Ranaan were that both Neal and Bredeson were believed to have avoided ACL tears.

The Giants have to make a decision this week about whether to activate Nick Gates from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list after last season’s gruesome leg fracture. Daboll only said “we’ll see” about that decision.