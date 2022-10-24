Giants-Seahawks odds: Seattle is favored by 3 points

The underdog narrative in East Rutherford, N.J. is not going away, as the New York Giants are not the betting favorites on the road against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8.

The Seahawks (4-3) are -145 moneyline favorites, and the over/under is set at 46.5 points, according to SB Nation partner DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Giants (6-1) pulled off yet another improbable win on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Daniel Jones led the team on its fifth game-winning drive of the season to take the lead in the fourth quarter. New York’s defense stopped Jacksonville on the 1-yard line on the game’s final play.

New York is off to its best start since 2008. However, this is the fourth straight week they are listed as underdogs.

Seattle is coming off a convincing 37-23 defeat of the Los Angeles Chargers. Rookie running back Kenneth Walker III had a breakout game with 168 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Geno Smith entered the game with a league-best 73.4 percent completion rate and padded the stat by going 20 for 27.

The Seahawks have won three of their last four games, and put up 48 points against the Detroit Lions in Week 4. Their offense is averaging 26.1 points per game.

Giants-Seahawks is at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday.