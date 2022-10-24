Giants-Jags PFF grades: What can we learn?

What can the Pro Football Focus grades and official snap counts show us about the New York Giants following Sunday’s 23-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars? Let’s take a look and find out.

PFF grades

Offense

Saquon Barkley did not get dinged too much for his late-game clock management issues, with his 75.1 being the best on the Giants’ offense.

Daniel Jones scores an overall 74.6. Here is his passing chart from Sunday:

As I kind of figured, not great but good enough on a fill-in basis for both Joshua Ezeudu and Tyre Phillips. Ezeudu had a 58.3, allowing two pressures in 29 pass-blocking snaps. Phillips checked in at 59.3, allowing four pressures off the edge in 27 pass-blocking snaps.

PFF did not like the work of tight end Tanner Hudson, giving him an offense-worst 35.7 score.

Defense

Leonard Williams had a fairly quiet game, but checked in with a good 73.5 score and three pressures.

I’m kind of surprised by the 49.6 grade for Fabian Moreau. PFF has him for two missed tackles, but I thought he played far better than that grade.

Look at those bottom five grades. Three of the five are front seven players, which tells you a lot about why the Giants struggled to defend the run.

Snap counts

My biggest notes:

Josh Ezeudu with 61 and Tyre Phillips with 58 snaps as OL fill-ins.

Marcus Johnson with 61 snaps.

Wan’Dale Robinson with a full workload of 53 snaps.

With Robinson playing more, Richie James played just 7 snaps.

Jack Anderson played his first two snaps of the season as an extra offensive lineman.

Xavier McKinney, Julian Love, Fabian Moreau played all 71 snaps.

Without Oshane Ximines and Azeez Ojulari, Tomon Fox played 34 snaps.

Landon Collins played 23 snaps in his Giants return.

Dexter Lawrence played 50 snaps, only 70 percent, as the Giants tried to limit his workload a bit.

A few other numbers