Giants news, 10/24: Daboll, Love, Thibodeaux post game quotes, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

From Big Blue View

The final 1:04 of the New York Giants’ 23-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday had to be the longest, most nerve-wracking 64 seconds any Giants fan has experienced in a very, very long time. It was undoubtedly a sweaty-palms experience for the Giants and their fans.

“Good to get a win,” said head coach Brian Daboll. “Shouldn’t have come down to that, though.”

Other Giant observations

From SNY's Connor Hughes:

Give him the respect. Not some of it. All of it. Daniel Jones deserves that. Don’t discredit him because of the opponents on the Giants’ schedule. Don’t fault him because his passing statistics don’t match some of the other stars in this league. Don’t belittle him for his early-career struggles. A quarterback who, once again, silenced his critics and converted. Enough waiting. Put some respect on his name.

John Mara was spot on when he told us in January: “We’ve done everything possible to screw this kid up since he’s been here.”

No one is screwing up Daniel Jones now (five touchdowns, two interceptions, 67.3 completion percentage, 41 rushes for 211 yards with two TDs), and no one is preventing him from attempting the start of his fourth-year leap … with his legs as a dangerous tool.

QB Daniel Jones, top QB in the league when it matters most

Daniel Jones has led the Giants on 5 game-winning drives this season.



No other quarterback has more than 3. pic.twitter.com/RrbuBDYZdl — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) October 23, 2022

So is it time for the rest of the NFL to start truly respecting these Giants, who were 3.5-point underdogs in Jacksonville?

“I don’t care what people around the league do,” said rookie outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux. “F--- ‘em! F--- all the people around the league. The only people that matter are the people in this room. The only people that are going to dictate what happens on Sunday are the people in this room. Excuse my French.”

"We're bringing teams to the deep end of the pool," said Giants safety Julian Love following Sunday's thrilling 23-17 victory over the Jaguars. "We're bringing them to the deep end in critical moments, and we're gonna drown teams by making plays and with the way we close 'em out."

Bellinger was taken to a hospital in Jacksonville, but the Giants announced said that the rookie has been released and will be traveling back with the rest of the squad. The team also said Bellinger will see an ophthalmologist on Monday.

The first score of the game for the Giants

Since returning from the knee injury that kept him out of the first two games this season, Thibodeaux has a sack, three passes defended, a forced fumble and 11 tackles. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the third best edge defender among rookies.

“He just knows the kind of players we are and how we could be if we really lock in onto what we’ve been coached and our skills,” Lawrence said. “I don’t really think about (the Pro Bowl). It doesn’t really go through my head. I just believe in what I’ve been doing and I trust my skills. If it all plays out that way, then it plays out that way. A lot of it you can’t control.”

It really was that close

This week’s opponent

The Seattle Seahawks (4-3) are all alone in first place in the NFC West after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) by a score of 37-23 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Geno Smith overcame an early interception to throw a pair of touchdowns to Marquise Goodwin, while rookie running back sensation Kenneth Walker III took off for 168 yards rushing and two touchdowns of his own. Meanwhile, the Seahawks defense largely held firm against Justin Herbert and company, shutting down the Chargers rushing attack (not that they’re good at that) and limiting the big plays down the field.

And one to watch this week

.@Seahawks injury update: WR DK Metcalf is Out (knee). — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) October 23, 2022

Around the league

The Carolina Panthers have rejected the most lucrative offer they received over the past week for pass-rushing standout Brian Burns. One team offered two first-round picks to the Panthers for Burns. The Panthers told that team, however, that they are not trading Burns, who is in the middle of his fourth NFL season on a deal that pays him $2.34 million in base salary this year.

Joe Judge has helped grow a rookie fourth-round draft choice in Bailey Zappe into an efficient QB.

“I do believe that the concerns I have will merit a serious discussion among all the owners,” Irsay said. “I don’t want to see this swept under the rug again.”

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page

BBV social platforms

BBV on Twitter | BBV on Facebook | BBV on Instagram | BBV Radio (available on all of your favorite podcast platforms) | BBV on YouTube