Giants Twitter goes nuts after nail biter vs. the Jaguars

New York Giants Twitter went wild after the Giants win another game as an underdog against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, 23-17.

Here are some of the reaction from the Giants, and from the fan base.

Kayvon Thibodeaux was asked when people will start noticing the 6-1 #Giants.



“I don’t care what people around the league do. F*ck ’em. … Only people that matter are the people in this [locker] room.” — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 23, 2022

This just in: Daniel Jones is a damn good player. #Giants — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) October 23, 2022

6-1 feels so damn good!!! Look at the @Giants fans traveling to Jacksonville. Keep us underdogs all year please. Thanks. — Jerry Ferrara (@jerryferrara) October 23, 2022

Brian Daboll is the first head coach to start @Giants career 6-1 or better since 1929 pic.twitter.com/G9O9syUDgQ — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 23, 2022

Thibodeaux

I cannot wait to watch this one back on the All-22 film this week w/ @nickfalato

This reminds me of when @JustinTuck ran down that (I think Texans) RB in his first preseason. Still the most impressive athletic feat I've seen from a #Giants player.

#TogetherBlue https://t.co/GapegiEcR4 — Dan Schneier (@DanSchneierNFL) October 23, 2022

My man looked like a PRO today! Did you see all the audibles at the Line of scrimmage! The pocket awareness! Daniel Jones is growing up before our eyes! pic.twitter.com/ZAqfgKNenU — The Entertainah (@TheEntertainah) October 23, 2022

What’s next?

The Giants are on the road again, heading west to face the Seattle Seahawks. That game is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on FOX. Following that, the Giants have they BYE week.

