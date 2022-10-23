Giants injury news: Daniel Bellinger carted off field, Evan Neal, Ben Bredeson ruled out with leg injuries

New York Giants rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger was carted off the field with a minute left to go in the first half. He took a hard hit on a catch-and-run and a defenders hand might have slipped through his face mask. However, a defender also hit him low, which might have necessitated the cart.

Giants right tackle Evan Neal has been ruled out with a left knee injury early in the second quarter. Neal went down after being rolled up on while blocking for a run by Saquon Barkley. As with Bredeson, Neal was carted to the locker room from the sideline and was quickly ruled out.

Neal was able to limp off the field under his own power and was replaced at right tackle by Tyre Phillips.

The belief is currently that Neal suffered an MCL injury, per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. We’ll know more after the Giants perform more tests to determine the exact nature of the injury.

Giants left guard Ben Bredeson has been ruled out with a knee injury after going down in the first quarter of the Giants Week 7 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Bredeson was able to leave the field under his own power after going down with about five minutes left in the first quarter. It was a scary situation that saw a Bredeson on the ground while several Giants kneeled around him. While Bredeson was able to limp off the field, he was carted into the locker room from the sideline. The play seemed to be a mess as a whole and Bredeson may have gotten his legs tangled in the trash around the line of scrimmage.

Rookie Joshua Ezeudu replaced Bredeson at left guard for the remainder of the drive.

The Giants have dealt with injuries all season long, and their depth has been tested through the first six games. Their depth will be tested once again as they make due without their starting guard and primary back-up center.