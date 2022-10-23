 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Giants 23, Jaguars 17: Giants rally again, then survive to reach 6-1

Giants win their fourth straight game

By Ed Valentine Updated
NFL: New York Giants at Jacksonville Jaguars Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants won their fourth straight game on Sunday, defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars, 23-17, on Sunday.

The Giants survived a wild final 1:04 that saw Jacksonville use three Giants defensive penalties and a desperation fourth-and-15 conversion to move to the Giants’ 17-yard line with no timeouts. On the game’s final play, the Giants stopped Jacksonville wide receiver Christian Kirk at the 1-yard line after he caught a Trevor Lawrence pass. Julian Love, Fabian Moreau, and Xavier McKinney combined to make the stop.

The held on despite final drive penalties that negated a sack and an interception, and a roughing the passer penalty that moved the ball into the red zone after the Jaguars converted on fourth-and-15 on a 28-yard pass to Marvin Jones.

The Giants are 6-1 for the first time since 2008. Jacksonville is 2-5.

“Good to be 6-1,” said head coach Brian Daboll. “Made it tougher than we needed to.”

The Giants entered the fourth quarter trailing, 17-13. The Giants have now trailed four times and been tied twice entering the fourth quarter this season.

The Giants had a chance after stopping Trevor Lawrence on a fourth-and-1 sneak at the Giants’ 20-yard line with 11:25 to play.

They went 79 yards in 10 plays to take a 20-17 lead with 5:31 to play. Daniel Jones scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 1-yard quarterback sneak. Jones had a 24-yard run Saquon Barkley had an 18-yard run and a defensive pass interference on Jacksonville’s Tyson Campbell put the ball at the 1-yard line.

After a Jacksonville three-and-out the Giants ran the clock down to 1:07 and got a 34-yard Graham Gano field goal to make it 23-17. They appeared to have run the clock down to :25 but after a review Saquon Barkley was ruled out of bounds on the Giants’ final play. That came into play as the Jaguars crazily reached the Giants’ 17-yard line with a chance at an improbable last-second victory.

The Giants, though, survived.

Here is a great call on the final play from Bob Papa:

Stats

  • Jones finished 19 of 30 for 202 yards passing with a touchdown. He had 107 yards rushing on 11 carries. Daboll said Jones “played the way we needed him to play.”
  • Barkley finished with 110 yards on 24 carries. He caught four passes for 25 yards.
  • Wan’Dale Robinson had six receptions for 50 yards. Darius Slayton had three catches for 58 yards, including a 32-yard touchdown.
  • The Giants had a season-high 436 total yards of offense.
  • Love had nine tackles and a critical first-half fumble recovery.

First half

The Giants led at the half, 13-11.

The biggest offensive play was a 32-yard scoring pass from Daniel Jones to Darius Slayton. The Giants’ biggest defensive play came when Xavier McKinney and Julian Love combined to snuff out a potential Jacksonville scoring drive. McKinney stripped running back Travis Etienne around the Giants’ 5-yard line and Love recovered the bouncing ball in the end zone.

Game highlights

Injury news

  • Starting left guard Ben Bredeson was ruled out after suffering a first-quarter knee injury.
  • Starting right tackle Evan Neal was ruled out after suffering a left knee injury in the second quarter.
  • Tight end Daniel Bellinger was carted off late in the first half after apparently being poked in the eye. Bellinger had a swollen left eye and lots of blood on his jersey when he was carted off.
  • Cornerback Adoree’ Jackson left the game in the fourth quarter and was being evaluated for a concussion. Jackson returned with the Giants leading 20-17 and 5:31 remaining in the game.

[FULL INJURY STORY]

Giants inactives

CB Cor’Dale Flott (calf)
WR Kenny Golladay (knee)
WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring)
OLB Oshane Ximines (quad)
S Jason Pinnock
LB Austin Calitro

What’s next?

The Giants are on the road again, heading west to face the Seattle Seahawks. That game is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on FOX. Following that, the Giants have they BYE week.

