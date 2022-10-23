Giants 23, Jaguars 17: Giants rally again, then survive to reach 6-1

The New York Giants won their fourth straight game on Sunday, defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars, 23-17, on Sunday.

The Giants survived a wild final 1:04 that saw Jacksonville use three Giants defensive penalties and a desperation fourth-and-15 conversion to move to the Giants’ 17-yard line with no timeouts. On the game’s final play, the Giants stopped Jacksonville wide receiver Christian Kirk at the 1-yard line after he caught a Trevor Lawrence pass. Julian Love, Fabian Moreau, and Xavier McKinney combined to make the stop.

The held on despite final drive penalties that negated a sack and an interception, and a roughing the passer penalty that moved the ball into the red zone after the Jaguars converted on fourth-and-15 on a 28-yard pass to Marvin Jones.

The Giants are 6-1 for the first time since 2008. Jacksonville is 2-5.

“Good to be 6-1,” said head coach Brian Daboll. “Made it tougher than we needed to.”

The Giants entered the fourth quarter trailing, 17-13. The Giants have now trailed four times and been tied twice entering the fourth quarter this season.

The Giants had a chance after stopping Trevor Lawrence on a fourth-and-1 sneak at the Giants’ 20-yard line with 11:25 to play.

They went 79 yards in 10 plays to take a 20-17 lead with 5:31 to play. Daniel Jones scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 1-yard quarterback sneak. Jones had a 24-yard run Saquon Barkley had an 18-yard run and a defensive pass interference on Jacksonville’s Tyson Campbell put the ball at the 1-yard line.

After a Jacksonville three-and-out the Giants ran the clock down to 1:07 and got a 34-yard Graham Gano field goal to make it 23-17. They appeared to have run the clock down to :25 but after a review Saquon Barkley was ruled out of bounds on the Giants’ final play. That came into play as the Jaguars crazily reached the Giants’ 17-yard line with a chance at an improbable last-second victory.

The Giants, though, survived.

Stats

Jones finished 19 of 30 for 202 yards passing with a touchdown. He had 107 yards rushing on 11 carries. Daboll said Jones “played the way we needed him to play.”

Barkley finished with 110 yards on 24 carries. He caught four passes for 25 yards.

Wan’Dale Robinson had six receptions for 50 yards. Darius Slayton had three catches for 58 yards, including a 32-yard touchdown.

The Giants had a season-high 436 total yards of offense.

Love had nine tackles and a critical first-half fumble recovery.

First half

The Giants led at the half, 13-11.

The biggest offensive play was a 32-yard scoring pass from Daniel Jones to Darius Slayton. The Giants’ biggest defensive play came when Xavier McKinney and Julian Love combined to snuff out a potential Jacksonville scoring drive. McKinney stripped running back Travis Etienne around the Giants’ 5-yard line and Love recovered the bouncing ball in the end zone.

Game highlights

Injury news

Starting left guard Ben Bredeson was ruled out after suffering a first-quarter knee injury.

Starting right tackle Evan Neal was ruled out after suffering a left knee injury in the second quarter.

Tight end Daniel Bellinger was carted off late in the first half after apparently being poked in the eye. Bellinger had a swollen left eye and lots of blood on his jersey when he was carted off.

Cornerback Adoree’ Jackson left the game in the fourth quarter and was being evaluated for a concussion. Jackson returned with the Giants leading 20-17 and 5:31 remaining in the game.

Giants inactives

CB Cor’Dale Flott (calf)

WR Kenny Golladay (knee)

WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring)

OLB Oshane Ximines (quad)

S Jason Pinnock

LB Austin Calitro

What’s next?

The Giants are on the road again, heading west to face the Seattle Seahawks. That game is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on FOX. Following that, the Giants have they BYE week.