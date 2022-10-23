Giants-Jaguars, Week 7: Live updates

In-game updates

Giants-Jaguars halftime score:⁰Giants 13, Jags 11



Halftime stats:⁰

Daniel Jones 15-22, 168 yards, 1 TD (3 drops)⁰Barkley 9 carries, 18 yards⁰Wan’Dale Robinson, 6 caches, 50 yards

Darius Slayton, 2 catches, 44 yards, 1 TD

Injuries: 3 for the Giants — Big Blue View (@bigblueview) October 23, 2022

Neal, Bredeson hurt: The Giants have lost starting right tackle Evan Neal and starting left tackle Ben Bredeson to knee injuries. Both have been ruled out. [FULL STORY]

Jaguars 8, Giants 7: Jacksonville answered with a six-play, 70-yard drive. A Travis Etienne 7-yard run and a two-point conversion made the score 8-7 Jacksonville with 6:58 to play in the first quarter.

Per FOX broadcast, Giants just snapped an NFL-long 14-game drought with no opening drive TDs — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) October 23, 2022

The Giants opened with a nine-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, highlighted by a Daniel Jones to Darius Slayton 32-yard touchdown pass.

The New York Giants (5-1) seek their fourth consecutive victory on Sunday when the travel to TIAA Bank Field to face the 2-4 Jacksonville Jaguars. The underdog Giants are +140 on the moneyline, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

How to watch

Game time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (check 506sports.com for coverage maps)

Radio: SiriusXM 108 or 387 and the SXM App; Giants Radio Network, WFAN 660-AM and 101.9-FM (Bob Papa, Carl Banks, Howard Cross)

Streaming: NFL+; fuboTV

Odds: Giants +3 Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

We are going to do thing a little differently today. There will be no second-half live thread. This will be your only in-game thread. So, keep it here throughout the game for updates and to react to the game along with other Giants fans.

Once the game ends we will post a separate recap.

Staff picks

Here are the BBV staff picks for all of Sunday’s games.

Inactives

Giants

CB Cor’Dale Flott (calf)

WR Kenny Golladay (knee)

WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring)

OLB Oshane Ximines (quad)

S Jason Pinnock

LB Austin Calitro

Jaguars

WR Jamal Agnew (knee)

CB Shaquill Griffin (back)

RB Snoop Conner

S Tyree Gillespie

DE Adam Gotsis

More Giants-Jags coverage

See our StoryStream for complete pre-game, in-game, and post-game coverage. Here is some of what you will find:

Follow us on social media

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView

Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed

BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page

BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel

BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page

BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio

Live updates