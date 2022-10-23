Giants-Jaguars, Week 7: Live updates

In-game updates
Giants-Jaguars halftime score:⁰Giants 13, Jags 11— Big Blue View (@bigblueview) October 23, 2022
Halftime stats:⁰
Daniel Jones 15-22, 168 yards, 1 TD (3 drops)⁰Barkley 9 carries, 18 yards⁰Wan’Dale Robinson, 6 caches, 50 yards
Darius Slayton, 2 catches, 44 yards, 1 TD
Injuries: 3 for the Giants
Neal, Bredeson hurt: The Giants have lost starting right tackle Evan Neal and starting left tackle Ben Bredeson to knee injuries. Both have been ruled out. [FULL STORY]
Jaguars 8, Giants 7: Jacksonville answered with a six-play, 70-yard drive. A Travis Etienne 7-yard run and a two-point conversion made the score 8-7 Jacksonville with 6:58 to play in the first quarter.
Per FOX broadcast, Giants just snapped an NFL-long 14-game drought with no opening drive TDs— Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) October 23, 2022
The Giants opened with a nine-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, highlighted by a Daniel Jones to Darius Slayton 32-yard touchdown pass.
What a snag by @Young_Slay2 for 6!!— Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) October 23, 2022
(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/iIDSpbwrLa
The New York Giants (5-1) seek their fourth consecutive victory on Sunday when the travel to TIAA Bank Field to face the 2-4 Jacksonville Jaguars. The underdog Giants are +140 on the moneyline, per DraftKings Sportsbook.
How to watch
Game time: 1 p.m. ET
TV: FOX (check 506sports.com for coverage maps)
Radio: SiriusXM 108 or 387 and the SXM App; Giants Radio Network, WFAN 660-AM and 101.9-FM (Bob Papa, Carl Banks, Howard Cross)
Streaming: NFL+; fuboTV
Odds: Giants +3 Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
We are going to do thing a little differently today. There will be no second-half live thread. This will be your only in-game thread. So, keep it here throughout the game for updates and to react to the game along with other Giants fans.
Once the game ends we will post a separate recap.
Staff picks
Here are the BBV staff picks for all of Sunday’s games.
Inactives
Giants
CB Cor’Dale Flott (calf)
WR Kenny Golladay (knee)
WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring)
OLB Oshane Ximines (quad)
S Jason Pinnock
LB Austin Calitro
Jaguars
WR Jamal Agnew (knee)
CB Shaquill Griffin (back)
RB Snoop Conner
S Tyree Gillespie
DE Adam Gotsis
