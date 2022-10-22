Giants roster moves: Azeez Ojulari to IR, Quincy Roche signed, Landon Collins elevated

Landon Collins is in for the New York Giants, but Azeez Ojulari is out.

Collins will be back on the field for the Giantson Sunday for the first time since 2018. Collins, signed to the practice before the Week 5 game against the Green Bay Packers,

Collins was a Pro Bowl safety for the Giants in 2016, 2017, and 2018 before signing with Washington as a free agent. He was an All-Pro in 2016.

That’s the good news for Giants fans. The bad news is Ojulari has been placed on injured reserve due to his calf injury. The second-year edge defender, who has played in only two games this season, will now miss at least the next four games. With a bye week in the middle, Ojulari won’t be eligible to return until Week 12 against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Giants drafted Ojulari in Round 2 last year, and he had 8.0 sacks as a rookie.

With edge defender Oshane Ximines (quad) also missing Sunday’s game, the Giants are signing edge defender Quincy Roche to their 53-man roster. Roche has played in just one game this season, but had 38 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 14 games for New York last season.

Rookie defensive lineman Ryder Anderson is also being elevated from the practice squad for a second straight week. An undrafted free agent, last week was Anderson’s NFL debut.