Giants news, 10/22: Wink Martindale’s underdog mentality, Daniel Jones, more

Wink Martindale likes being the underdog

You won’t find Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale complaining about the Giants, underdogs this week to the Jacksonville Jaguars, getting no respect.

“I’ve always considered myself an underdog. I like coaching life that way because when you’re the underdog you always try to keep that edge,” Martindale said.

Mike Kafka on coming up with creative plays

“I think that’s the beauty of our staff is that it’s a melting pot staff from a bunch of different teams and have a ton of experience. The collaboration part of that is – you might see a look, present it to the staff and someone might already have experience in that and kind of know maybe the bones are buried on the play, whether good or bad,” Kafka said. “Then, you can prepare, show, add something from someone else. That’s been the best part about this staff is these guys are super creative and they’re really collaborative as far as the knowledge and breadth of football they know.”

Other Giant observations

Mark Schofield says the Giants have created a “narrative we did not imagine last spring.”

“I’m eager to get back,” Williams told NJ Advance Media on Thursday. “I think once I start getting in the groove of it, we’re just going to all feed off of each other [on the defensive front].” “It’s been a little bit of a rollercoaster for me in the beginning of the season so far,” he said. “It’s kind of like I’m trying to find the groove. I started really heating up in that [Panthers] game. I think as a pass rusher, you need that. You need that consistency of repetition. Now, I’m trying to get back in the rhythm of it. I think pass rush takes a little more [repetition] than the run game.”

For so long, for too long, the Giants have learned the hard way that there is no worse place to lose than New York. But now they are learning that there is no better place to win where Bill Parcells and Tom Coughlin won, where Lawrence Taylor and Phil Simms and Harry Carson won, where Michael Strahan and Eli Manning won once way back when. New York doesn’t have the patent anymore on euphoria or disaster, but so many of these Giants have known only disaster, and so the euphoria that has embraced their stunning 5-1 start is that much sweeter now, and it whets their appetite for more.

Not a ‘revenge’ game for Evan Engram

