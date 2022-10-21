 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

POLL: Only 28 percent say Giants must reach playoffs for season to be a success

Our ‘SB Nation Reacts’ voters are not demanding a playoff run

By Ed Valentine
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at New York Giants Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Do the New York Giants, a surprising 5-1 to start the 2022 NFL season, have to reach the playoffs for the season be considered a success?

Considering the better-than-anticipated start to the season, that is one of the questions we asked voters this week in our ‘SB Nation Reacts’ polling.

Only 28 percent of voters said a playoff berth would be necessary for this to be considered a successful season.

This topic was one of many that Mark Schofield and I touched on during a podcast earlier this week. We agreed that in some ways you can already consider this season, the first for GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll a success.

Also of note, 99 percent of those who voted said they are confident in the direction of the Giants organization.

