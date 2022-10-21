Giants-Jaguars injury report: Azeez Ojulari, Oshane Ximines out for Giants

The New York Giants will be without a pair of their edge defenders on Sunday when they face the Jacksonville Jaguars. Azeez Ojulari, who has played in only two games this season, will miss a third straight week with his second calf injury of the season. Oshane Ximines, who injured his quad last week against the Green Bay Packers, will also miss the game.

That likely means a bigger role for undrafted rookie free agent Tomon Fox, who should be the third edge defender behind Kayvon Thibodeaux and Jihad Ward. It could also mean the elevation of second-year player Quincy Roche from the practice squad for the game.

The Giants will also continue to be without cornerback Cor’Dale Flott (calf), wide receiver Kenny Golladay (knee) and wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring).

Center Jon Feliciano (groin) and left tackle Andrew Thomas (elbow) are questionable. Head coach Brian Daboll said on Friday, though, that both players “should be good” for Sunday.

Giants-Jaguars injury report

Giants

OUT

CB Cor’Dale Flott (calf)

WR Kenny Golladay (knee)

OLB Azeez Ojulari (calf)

WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring)

OLB Oshane Ximines (quad)

QUESTIONABLE

C Jon Feliciano (groin)

DB Jason Pinnock (ankle)

Jaguars

OUT

WR Jamal Agnew (knee)

CB Shaquill Griffin (back)

QUESTIONABLE

DL Folorunso Fatukasi (quad)

DT DaVon Hamilton (foot)

WR Marvin Jones Jr. (hamstring)

LB Foyesade Oluokun (calf)