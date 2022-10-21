Christian McCaffrey trade: What does Panthers’ trade mean for Giants’ RB Saquon Barkley?

Now that the Carolina Panthers have traded star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers, it is only fair to wonder if that has implications for Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants.

Here is what the 49ers got in return for the 26-year-old McCaffrey:

San Francisco Acquires:

RB Christian McCaffrey (26)

Carolina Acquires:

2023 second-round pick

2023 third-round pick

2023 fourth-round pick

2024 fifth-round pick

From the Giants’ perspective, if they were offered that package for the 25-year-old Barkley at the upcoming trade deadline should they accept it? Vote in the poll at the end of this post and let us know if you think GM Joe Schoen should make that deal.

Barkley, of course, is playing this season on his fifth-year option. The Giants have to decide if they want to use the franchise tag on him in 2023, sign him to a long-term deal, let him walk in free agency, or trade him in an effort to stock up on future draft capital.

Barkley is, of course, having a resurgent season. He is leading the NFL in total yards from scrimmage with 771, flashing the form he showed as a rookie back in 2018.

The Giants might not want to give Barkley a rich second contract, something that has proven to be a dicey proposition with running backs. Especially considering Barkley’s injury history. The Giants’ 5-1 start, giving them an opportunity to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016, could be a complicating factor. Barkley is the team’s best player and the 5-1 start has largely been dependent on the running of Barkley and Daniel Jones. Trading Barkley for a ‘McCaffrey Package’ would likely be to the Giants’ long-term benefit, but could cut the legs out from under the current team.

Vote below and let us know what you would do.