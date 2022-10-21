The Chris and Nick Show - Breaking down the Jacksonville Jaguars

The New York Giants will travel down to Florida to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season.

The 5-1 Giants are looking to extend their winning streak to four games, and perhaps even pull even with the division-leading Philadelphia Eagles. The 2-4 Jaguars, meanwhile, are hoping to stop their recent 3-game skid.

But while the two teams seem to be heading in opposite directions, they might be more similar — and evenly matched — than it would appear on paper. What can we expect from the Jags’ offense and defense?

In this podcast

Doug Pederson and Mike Kafka’s parallel paths

What can we expect from the Jaguars’ defense?

Will the Jaguars’ offense get traction?

What do we expect from the game in general?

