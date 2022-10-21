The Chris and Nick Show - Breaking down the Jacksonville Jaguars

The New York Giants will travel down to Florida to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season.
The 5-1 Giants are looking to extend their winning streak to four games, and perhaps even pull even with the division-leading Philadelphia Eagles. The 2-4 Jaguars, meanwhile, are hoping to stop their recent 3-game skid.
But while the two teams seem to be heading in opposite directions, they might be more similar — and evenly matched — than it would appear on paper. What can we expect from the Jags’ offense and defense?
In this podcast
- Doug Pederson and Mike Kafka’s parallel paths
- What can we expect from the Jaguars’ defense?
- Will the Jaguars’ offense get traction?
- What do we expect from the game in general?
