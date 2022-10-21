Giants news, 10/21: Kadarius Toney speaks, Jones’ talks contract, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!
Kadarius Toney injury update: Giants’ WR says ‘When you go hard, stuff happens’ | Big Blue View
Toney, who is expected to miss miss his 12th game out of 24 potential appearances doesn’t know what he can do to prevent further hamstring injuries and remains confident in his ability.
“I mean, why would I doubt myself?” he said. “I know what I can do and what I can’t do. Everybody lets one downfall or one mishap determine the outcome of how they feel. I really don’t care for that. I’m here to do one job. I’m here to play and be the best I can be. I’m not here for all that. Come on. feel like I’m going to be who I originally was.”
In a ‘humbling league,’ Giants trying to keep early success in perspective | Big Blue View
Dexter Lawrence, the fourth-year defensive tackle who is having his best season, is one of those players who has only experienced losing as an NFL player.
“You’re always gonna be more confident after winning. You just gotta make sure that you just stay humble as a whole and don’t get cocky,” he said. “Winning, has to become a habit. You have to do it every day. We’re kind of understanding that and trusting the process. Just gotta keep doing it.”
Other Giant observations
New York Giants coaching staff maximizing roster talent during 5-1 start | PFF
The New York Giants‘ 5-1 start is thanks to head coach Brian Daboll and the rest of the coaching staff’s ability to tailor the scheme to their roster. New York has been using a ton of play-action passes in addition to consistently moving the pocket to take advantage of Daniel Jones‘ strengths.
Giants defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale continues to be one of the most aggressive defensive playcallers in the NFL, and that aggressiveness has enabled New York’s defense to hide its weaknesses in the secondary while amplifying its strengths in the front seven.
A look at the work on the back field by WRs Golladay, Toney
A look at what WRs Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney are up to during the open media portion of practice these days. Both don’t seem especially close to returning. Definitely not this week vs. Jags. pic.twitter.com/rL98xUWyYC— Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 20, 2022
Harry Carson Encouraged by What He’s Seen from Wink Martindale-led Giants Defense | Sports Illustrated
So when he looks at the 2022 version of the Giants’ defense, Carson sees a football brand that resonates with the 1986 champions deployed style.
“The thing that I like as a defensive player is a coach being able to unleash the hounds and just get after people as opposed to reading and waiting to see where the ball is going,” Carson said on the LockedOn Giants podcast.
Giants’ Daniel Jones ‘would be lying’ if he said he never thinks about his contract | SNY
“Not a whole lot,” he said on the New York, New York with John Jastremski podcast when asked how often he thinks about his contract. “I mean, I’d be lying if I said I never think about it, but I think for the most part, you want to be present and do what you gotta do each week to play. I think just taking care of what I got to control, to play as well as I can, to help this team win games, I think is the most effective way to kinda deal with that. So that’s kinda how I try to approach it.”
NFL QB Rankings Week 7: Daniel Jones Has Been a Pleasant Surprise | ProFootballNetwork.com
Ranking 10 NFL teams most likely to make a QB move in 2023 | CBSSports.com
Giants’ offensive linemen dismiss Pro Football Focus’ low ranking | nj.com
Veteran Giants guard Mark Glowinski said he does not pay attention to PFF.
“I don’t because if I do it will be the demise of whether I think I’m good or not,” he said. “I have people tell me if I were to look (at their grades), it’s almost like you were falling on your ass every play based on the score you got compared to other guys. I don’t know what the grading is based on ... but there are times you can play a hell of a game and it doesn’t translate to the scores that our coaches are telling us.”
Giants’ young O-line tasked with stopping Jaguars pass-rush stud | New York Post
Evan Neal, Andrew Thomas give Giants new hope for solid offensive line | FOX Sports
Daniel Bellinger has ‘knack’ for making plays | Giants.com
The 33rd Team’s Chris Long explains why Jacksonville is a favorite this weekend
The #Jaguars are currently favored against the #Giants, and it isn't entirely unwarranted @JOEL9ONE explains why the 5-1 G-Men face a tough challenge against a Jags squad that's backed into a corner pic.twitter.com/WtZY5uFqBb— The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) October 20, 2022
NY Giants’ plays, Saquon Barkley wildcat, are offensive staples | The Record
“We’re mining for gold,” Bischoff added. “We have a foundation in the offense where you want to start. But then there’s these offshoots, and the offshoots allow for some creativity. To coach Kafka’s credit, and to Dabs’ credit, they are asking us, ‘Coaches, mine for gold. Find creativity. Use your mind.’ Dabs has said it time and again, I hired smart guys for a reason - go be smart and find things, and that does make it fun. There are stagnant situations in every level of football, so we’re excited to come to work every day and be creative.”
Madden during team meetings? How Brian Daboll has stoked Giants’ competitive fires | The Athletic
Competition has been at the heart of Daboll’s messaging since he was hired in January. Naturally, players are competitive on the field. But Daboll wanted to imbue a competitive spirit into every aspect of the team.
Competitions included weight-room challenges, like timed pull-up and plate holds, and conditioning tests, including a stationary bike race to burn a target number of calories as a team. There were also dodgeball, tug-of-war and obstacle course competitions.
This week’s opponent
NFL Week 7: Predictions, analysis, key matchups and stats for every game | FOX Sports
The Jaguars are far removed from the team that raised eyebrows nationally just a few weeks ago, when they were riding back-to-back wins of 20-plus points. They've since lost three straight games, each of them by a score — and for different reasons. Finishing has become Jacksonville's biggest issue. The Jags fell 34-27 to Indianapolis last week, despite efficient play from quarterback Trevor Lawrence and a season-high 243 rushing yards.
