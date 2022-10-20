Kadarius Toney injury update: Giants’ WR says ‘When you go hard, stuff happens’

Kadarius Toney has now had three hamstring injuries since the beginning of training camp. He continued to sidelined from New York Giants practice on Thursday and it looks like the second-year wide receiver will miss a fifth straight game on Sunday.

Speaking to media on Thursday, Toney seemed as miffed as everyone else by his seemingly never-ending run of injuries.

“When you go hard, stuff happens,” Toney said. “I don’t know what else to tell you.”

Toney doesn’t know what he can do to prevent further hamstring injuries.

“If you ask anybody, the best doctor or whatever, hamstrings are very tricky,” Toney said. “So if you feel like your hamstring is better, it might not be. You never know. It’s all about how you feel.”

If Toney doesn’t play Sunday, he will miss his 12th game out of 24 potential appearances. He remains confident in his ability.

“I mean, why would I doubt myself?” he said. “I know what I can do and what I can’t do. Everybody lets one downfall or one mishap determine the outcome of how they feel. I really don’t care for that. I’m here to do one job. I’m here to play and be the best I can be. I’m not here for all that. Come on. “I feel like I’m going to be who I originally was.”

Toney told media on Thursday that he probably came back too quickly from his last hamstring injury.

“I mean, that’s probably why I re-injured myself,” he said. “It kind of makes sense.”

Other than the addition of Xavier McKinney, who did not practice for a non-injury related reason, the Giants’ injury report Thursday was unchanged.

Thursday injury report

Giants

Did not practice

CB Cor’Dale Flott (Calf)

WR Kenny Golladay (Knee)

S Xavier McKinney (Not Injury Related)

DB Jason Pinnock (Ankle)

WR Kadarius Toney (Hamstring)

OLB Oshane Ximines (Quad)

Limited participation

RB Saquon Barkley (Shoulder)

C Jon Feliciano (Groin)

OLB Azeez Ojulari (Calf)

OT Andrew Thomas (Elbow)

Jaguars

Did not participate

WR Jamal Agnew (Knee)

CB Shaquill Griffin (Back)

Limited participation

DL Folorunso Fatukasi (Quad)

DT DaVon Hamilton (Foot)

WR Marvin Jones Jr. (Hamstring)

LB Foyesade Oluokun Calf