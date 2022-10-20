Saints at Cardinals: Game time, TV channel, odds, picks, online streaming, announcers, more

The New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals will both look to get back on track when they meet on Thursday Night Football.

Neither team is where they hoped to be at this point in the season after both losing lost three of their last four games. The Cardinals are in last place in their division, and the Saints are in third only because they share the NFC South with the Panthers.

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is still recovering from the back and ankle injuries that have kept him out for three weeks. Winston was active last week but did not see the field in a 30-26 loss against Cincinnati. Andy Dalton is expected to start at quarterback once again.

The Cardinals upgraded their wide receiver group by trading for Robbie Anderson on Monday, but they lost Marquise Brown to a foot injury on Sunday. Arizona is averaging just 19 points per game this season, but the Saints’ defense is allowing 28.3 points per game. Something has to give.

How to watch

What: New Orleans Saints (2-4) at Arizona Cardinals (2-4)

When: Thursday, Oct. 20

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.

Game time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: Prime Video

Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung (field reporter)

Radio: National Radio: Westwood One; Sirius channels: 81 (Saints), 83 (Cardinals), 88 (National); XM channels: 226 (Saints), 225 (Cardinals), 88 (National)

Online streaming: Fubo | NFL Game Pass (Free trial)

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds: Cardinals -1.5

Referee: Jerome Boger

