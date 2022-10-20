NFL Week 7 picks, predictions: Will Giants win fourth straight?

How do your Big Blue View staff members think Sunday’s New York Giants-Jacksonville Jaguars matchup will turn out? Let’s get to this week’s NFL Week 7 moneyline picks for all of the Week 7 action to find out.

Below, some of the explanations for this week’s Giants-Jags picks. At the bottom, all of our picks for Week 7.

Chris Pflum

“The Jags have lost their last three while the Giants have won their last three, but these teams are probably a lot more evenly matched than their records suggest. I don’t think the phrase “trap game” applies, but the Jaguars can be more dangerous than they appear.”

Pick: Jaguars

Nick Falato

“This is far from an assured victory. The Giants and Jaguars have both played in close games, but New York is finding ways to win by sticking to its identity that is rooted in sound preparation, disciplined football, and in game adjustments. The Jaguars are a young and inexperienced team that does have talent, but bad penalties in key spots have worked against them. I think the offense, like most games this season, will feature a heavy dose of Saquon Barkley and crossing routes over the middle of the field; Jacksonville struggled to defend the middle of the field against Matt Ryan and the Colts last week. Expect Kafka and Daboll to go back to that well. As for the defense, Martindale will attempt to confuse Trevor Lawrence and load the line of scrimmage. The Giants have to be better against the lateral rushing attack to slow down the combination of Travis Etienne and James Robinson. Being away is tough and new for the Giants, but I think they find a way to earn another narrow victory.”

Pick: Giants

Tony DelGenio

“This game makes me nervous. The Jags have blown out 2 teams and lost 4 games by a TD, including hanging with Philly. Can AT and Evan handle the Jags’ young edge rushers, Josh Allen and Travon Walker? Can the Giants’ soft middle stop the running of Robinson and Etienne? (Giants, please activate Landon Collins for Sunday.) I’ll guess that Wink and Kafka come up with something and I’ll wait one more week to predict the stinker that has to come sometime. Giants in a close one as they confuse Trevor Lawrence just enough.”

Pick: Giants

Valentine’s View

“I’m going with the Giants here, but in all honesty not with a ton of confidence. The Giants have found a way to win games, but their path to victory is always a narrow one. I think folks dreaming about them being 9-1 after their next four games are living in a fantasy world. I will take the Giants to win here, but they are not an unstoppable juggernaut and I won’t be shocked if the Jaguars knock them down a peg.”

Pick: Giants