Giants-Packers odds: New York opens as 7.5-point underdog

The New York Giants were the betting favorites in their last three games, but that will not be the case in London against the Green Bay Packers in Week 5.

The Packers are currently +340 moneyline favorites at SB Nation partner DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 41 points.

The Giants have not played in London since 2016.

Both teams (somehow) have an identical 3-1 record, but the Giants were decimated by injuries against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Seven Giants had to leave the game, including both active quarterbacks: Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor. Saquon Barkley ended up taking snaps as a Wildcat quarterback. Five other injured Giants were inactive before the game.

The Packers are coming off a 27-24 overtime victory over the New England Patriots. Their offense has not performed up to its usually lofty standards — Green Bay scored 14 points or fewer twice in its first four games — but this rivalry has been lopsided of late. Aaron Rodgers owns a 4-1 record against the Giants.

Kickoff is set for 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Sunday.