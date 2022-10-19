Giants-Jaguars Wednesday injury report: Kadarius Toney still sidelined, won’t be placed on IR

Kadarius Toney will continue to be a spectator on Wednesday during practice, but New York Giants coach Brian Daboll said that the team is not considering placing the wide receiver on injured reserve.

Daboll said that Toney is “getting better” and that he believes Toney will eventually contribute this season.

“He’s doing a good job rehabbing,” Daboll said. “Hopefully we’ll see I’m out here soon.”

A 2021 first-round pick, Toney has played in only two games and caught just two passes for zero yards this season. He has not played since Week 2, and is currently rehabbing from his third hamstring injury since training camp.

Wide receiver Kenny Golladay (knee) and cornerback Cor’Dale Flott will also not practice on Wednesday. Golladay has not played since Week 4.

Edge defender Azeez Ojulari (calf), offensive tackle Andrew Thomas (ankle), and center Jon Feliciano (groin) are expected to be limited participants.

Daboll said there are no concerns about running back Saquon Barkley’s shoulder.

[NOTE: This post will be updated when the official injury report is released after practice.]