Giants news, 10/19: Kadarius Toney trade rumors, John Mara, more headlines

Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens was a microcosm. Baltimore outgained the Giants 406 yards to 238 and held a 10-point fourth-quarter lead. A team with a former MVP at quarterback and a winning pedigree should have been able to close that game out. Yet, it was the Giants who played with poise and resilience and game the game-winning plays over the final minutes.

BBV’s Ed Valentine offers that the 2022 New York Football Giants are doing it through resilience, Efficiency where it matters, a rookie class that are contributing and unexpected contributions from players like Oshane Ximines, Nick McCloud and Marcus Johnson.

Opposing teams are reportedly hopeful that the New York Giants make wide receiver Kadarius Toney available ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline. Reportedly teams “wouldn’t be surprised” if the Giants look to move on from their oft-injured 2021 first-round pick.

Additionally, rival executives “wouldn’t be surprised” if New York explored a move at wide receiver, even if it doesn’t involve Toney, because of their lack of depth and production at the position.

John Mara isn’t in a gloating mood. The Giants’ co-owner mostly blew off reporters Tuesday morning at the NFL’s fall league meeting, rushing up a staircase and only stopping for about 20 seconds to answer three questions.

“So far, so good, OK?” he said. “So far, so good. I’m not going to ... ” And then he trailed off and paraphrased a Bill Belichick cliche. “We’re on to Jacksonville,” Mara said.

Brian Baldinger takes a look at DL Dexter Lawrence

.@Giants #DexterLawrence #SexyDexy has been challenged by Wink to become a Pro Bowl Player. Coaching matters. Wink trying to pull the power from within. Not everyone can do this but Lawrence is st that level and rising #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/PsUOz97EoJ — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) October 17, 2022

So, what’s causing New York’s hot start, which was somewhat understandably undersold early when the Giants started the season with wins over the Tennessee Titans, Carolina Panthers and Chicago Bears and a loss to the Dallas Cowboys?

“Daboll,” the AFC scout said. “He’s a genius.”

Jade McCarthy & Marc Trestman discuss the leadership style of Brian Daboll and the immediate impact he has made on the Giants.

Hearing the spontaneous hoots and hollers, the attaboys and the calls of “Superstar!” Thibodeaux broke off his thought mid-sentence, leaned back, rolled his shoulders and let out a raucous “Ayyyyyy!” into a pack of media cameras.

“It’s a moment that we all shared with him, and we’re all going to remember that together,” fellow edge-rusher Oshane Ximines said. “We all love him there in the locker room. So, we all just wanted to show him some love on his big day.”

Fresh start has Oshane Ximines thriving for New York Giants | USA Today

“I knew I was going to work my tail off coming into camp just to get a spot on the team,” he said. “I really didn’t wonder about playing time and other things. I just tried to come in and maximize every day I had, every opportunity that I had. That’s been working for me. I’m just trying to stick to that and not worry about the other things I can’t control.”

The safety said in his weekly appearance on “Tiki & Tierney” that a few people told him that was the loudest it has been at MetLife in a while.

“It’s been really fun this year (playing at home). It’s been a blast,” Love said. “That stadium has been rocking, and we’ve had such great support and it carries over to how we feel, how we play. Especially this past game with the pick, I was involved in the play so basically everything blacks out outside of what you’re doing … but several people, like Jessie Armstead, longtime Giants guys, said they haven’t heard that place that loud in a long time (because of) that play. Which (that) makes me feel good, but makes the moment feel good as well knowing that, wow, we have something right now. Just that juice, that electricity going through the stadium.”

Defensively, thanks to Wink Martindale, the Giants are capable of going toe-to-toe with anyone. Offensively, though, they need to find a way to become more dangerous. To do that, they need to get players healthy.

But the Giants need more. Kadarius Toney would provide a boost. So too (yes, really) would Kenny Golladay. The two are out right now with injuries (hamstring, knee). The addition of both would alleviate pressure off running back Saquon Barkley. No, it won’t put the Giants’ offense in the Top-10 discussion, but it could be enough to capitalize on a conference that, at the moment, looks wide open.

Debating which New York team has a better chance to make the playoffs this year

Which team has a better chance of making the playoffs? — First Take (@FirstTake) October 18, 2022

Three times in the season’s first six weeks, the Giants fell behind by 10 or more points before surging to victory. In the season opener, they trailed at Tennessee, 13-0, but rallied to win, 21-20. In the last two weeks, the Giants trailed 20-10 in the second half against both Green Bay in London and Baltimore in MetLife Stadium but scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns in each game to secure 27-22 and 24-20 victories.

The Giants had last won consecutive games after trailing in each by at least 10 points on Oct. 16-23, 2016. Ironically, the two games included one in London and one against the Ravens.

The Giants’ statistical profile does not signal that their early-season success in the win column is sustainable. Their EPA/Play on offense is the only above-average metric listed above, and every game they’ve played has been a one-score game. The Giants have been impressive compared to their preseason expectations, but I’m not ready to put them into the contender conversation.

Former Giants’ linebacker Jonathan Casillas spoke candidly about ex- teammate and former Giants cornerback, Eli Apple, as well as the tension that arose between Apple and former marquee safety Landon Collins.

“He did some stuff that was very detrimental to the team,” Casillas said. “He should have been suspended earlier in the season because he was doing things over and over again in practice and in games that were like — bro what are you doing?”

14. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-4) All four of Jacksonville’s loses this season have been within a score, and their two wins have been blowouts. The lack of roster talent may be too much for Trevor Lawrence and Jaguars coaches to constantly overcome in 2022, but even if they’re mostly beating themselves right now, it’s encouraging that the current losses are coming down to just a couple high-leverage plays. They’ll start swinging in the Jaguars’ direction eventually as experience and talent continue to be added to the team.

Lack of sacks is a significant defensive weakness: The Jaguars just couldn't get pressure on Matt Ryan Sunday, as the Colts quarterback wasn't sacked for the first time all year. Sure, Jacksonville had 13 pressures and six quarterback hits, but Ryan was kept upright and wasn't given an opportunity to fumble the ball.

The Jaguars have just 10 sacks on the year (27th in NFL) despite having 78 pressures (tied for 10th in NFL). They have to improve finishing off the quarterback. Jacksonville's pass defense is being exposed. The pass rush getting to the quarterback will help.

For the first time, an NFL owner publicly has called for serious consideration to remove Washington's Dan Snyder from NFL ownership. Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay called Snyder's missteps as owner, particularly with workplace misconduct, "gravely concerning."

"I believe there is merit to removing him as owner of the (Commanders)," Irsay said. "There's consideration that he should be removed...Some of the things I've heard doesn't represent us at all. I want the American public to know what we're about as owners...You can't shy away from the fact that, I believe it's in the best interest of the National Football League that we look at this squarely in the eyes and deal with it."

Chris Simms said he’s heard the Chiefs are thinking about making a run at receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. The Chiefs are looking to add OBJ to a good-to-great receiving corps that will get a lot better if he’s healthy and effective. And the net gain becomes even greater, given that the Chiefs signing him means that, for example, the Bills won’t.

NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent said there was a “healthy” and “spirited” conversation surrounding that specific penalty during the football operations session. Vincent, however, maintained that the league will continue to prioritize the protection of quarterbacks.

“Everyone knows if your quarterback is not healthy, you don’t have a chance to win,” Vincent told reporters on Tuesday. “We’re not changing the philosophy around that call. ... We’re not going to back off of protecting the quarterback.”

The Buccaneers will be without safety Logan Ryan for an extended period of time. Ryan, who has missed the last two games, will undergo foot surgery to repair a Jones fracture on Wednesday. Ryan is eyeing a potential late-season or postseason return.

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson played through a hamstring injury in Monday night’s overtime loss to the Chargers and he’s headed for tests on Tuesday to find out what impact it will have on his availability. There is concern it could be a “pretty significant” injury.

Quarterback Mitch Trubisky was benched at halftime of the Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 4 loss to the New York Jets, and while it was first believed he was taken out of the game for his play, there is now a report that it was due to a team conflict. Trubisky was reportedly benched over a locker room confrontation with wide receiver Diontae Johnson.

