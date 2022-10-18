Share All sharing options for: Giants at Jaguars 2022, Week 7: Everything you need to know

The 5-1 New York Giants try to continue their hot start to the 2022 NFL season on Sunday when they travel to Florida to face the 2-4 Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. Game time is 1 p.m. ET. FOX will have the broadcast.

The Giants have won three straight games, while the Jaguars have lost three in a row. Despite that the Giants are +140 on the moneyline, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

“Our focus is really what we need to do each week. Again, it’s probably not the flashiest of answers but it’s the truth. We just focus on the things we need to do, which is to make sure we understand what we need to do as a team, first and foremost. Study our opponents, go out there, practice well, put everything you have into the week leading up to the game,” said head coach Brian Daboll. “If you do that, you can live with the results.

“It’s a humbling league. You’re one week from falling off a cliff.”

