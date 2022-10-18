New York Giants sign WR Marcus Johnson to 53-man roster

The New York Giants are filling one of the two vacancies on their 53-man roster by signing wide receiver Marcus Johnson off their practice squad.
Dan Duggan of the Athletic was first with the news on Twitter. The Giants have now made that move official.
Johnson, 28, has been elevated from the practice squad in each of the past three games. He has five receptions for 60 yards, 12.0 yards per catch. Johnson has played 88 snaps, more than 40 in each of the past two games.
A 6-foot-1, 207-pounder, Johnson is in his sixth NFL season. He has 56 receptions in 44 regular-season games for the Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans.
Johnson took advantage of an opportunity with Kadarius Toney, Kenny Golladay and Wan’Dale Robinson sidelined. Only Robinson has returned to action.
The Giants still have an opening on their 53-man roster. Former Giant Landon Collins, signed to the practice squad right before the Week 5 game against the Green Bay Packers, is a possibility to fill that spot.
Practice squad moves
The Giants signed veteran offensive tackle Korey Cunningham and tight end Lawrence Cager to their practice squad and released tight end Austin Allen from the practice squad. Allen was signed by the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska.
Cunningham, in his fifth NFL season, played 67 offensive snaps in 12 games for the Giants last season. He has also appeared in games for the Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots. He was released by the Giants in July with a non-football injury.
Cager, 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds, was released on Saturday by the New York Jets. Over three seasons with the Jets, he appeared in four games with two receptions. He has played snaps at both tight end and wide receiver.
Current practice squad
DL Ryder Anderson
TE Lawrence Cager
S Landon Collins
RB Jashaun Corbin
OT Korey Cunningham
WR Robert Foster
CB Zyon Gilbert
CB Olaijah Griffin
OT Will Holden
G Solomon Kindley
DL Henry Mondeaux
WR Kalil Pimpleton
RB Sandro Platzgummer (International exemption)
WR Makai Polk
Edge Quincy Roche
S Trenton Thompson
QB Davis Webb
