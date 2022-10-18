New York Giants sign WR Marcus Johnson to 53-man roster

The New York Giants are filling one of the two vacancies on their 53-man roster by signing wide receiver Marcus Johnson off their practice squad.

Dan Duggan of the Athletic was first with the news on Twitter. The Giants have now made that move official.

Johnson, 28, has been elevated from the practice squad in each of the past three games. He has five receptions for 60 yards, 12.0 yards per catch. Johnson has played 88 snaps, more than 40 in each of the past two games.

A 6-foot-1, 207-pounder, Johnson is in his sixth NFL season. He has 56 receptions in 44 regular-season games for the Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans.

Johnson took advantage of an opportunity with Kadarius Toney, Kenny Golladay and Wan’Dale Robinson sidelined. Only Robinson has returned to action.

The Giants still have an opening on their 53-man roster. Former Giant Landon Collins, signed to the practice squad right before the Week 5 game against the Green Bay Packers, is a possibility to fill that spot.

Practice squad moves

The Giants signed veteran offensive tackle Korey Cunningham and tight end Lawrence Cager to their practice squad and released tight end Austin Allen from the practice squad. Allen was signed by the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska.

Cunningham, in his fifth NFL season, played 67 offensive snaps in 12 games for the Giants last season. He has also appeared in games for the Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots. He was released by the Giants in July with a non-football injury.

Cager, 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds, was released on Saturday by the New York Jets. Over three seasons with the Jets, he appeared in four games with two receptions. He has played snaps at both tight end and wide receiver.

Current practice squad

DL Ryder Anderson

TE Lawrence Cager

S Landon Collins

RB Jashaun Corbin

OT Korey Cunningham

WR Robert Foster

CB Zyon Gilbert

CB Olaijah Griffin

OT Will Holden

G Solomon Kindley

DL Henry Mondeaux

WR Kalil Pimpleton

RB Sandro Platzgummer (International exemption)

WR Makai Polk

Edge Quincy Roche

S Trenton Thompson

QB Davis Webb