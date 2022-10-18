NFL power rankings, Week 7: Giants climb to No. 6 in aggregated rankings

The New York Giants picked up another come-from-behind victory Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. This is the first time in a long time the Giants are considered a consensus top-10 team in weekly NFL power rankings. With the Jacksonville Jaguars game up next, the Giants have a legit chance to be considered a top 5 team.

This week, we have aggregated nine power rankings across the Internet.

NFL.com (7)

If you let the Giants hang around in a game, there’s a good chance they’ll find a way to beat you. We saw it again on Sunday at the Meadowlands, where Big Blue forced two Lamar Jackson turnovers in successive possessions in the fourth quarter to steal a 24-20 win from the Ravens. Much credit is in order for Don “Wink” Martindale, who cooked up another fine defensive game plan that neutralized Jackson and allowed the offense to wipe away a 10-point deficit in the second half. This is old hat by now: The Giants are 3-1 in games in which they trailed by double digits.

USA Today (6)

They’re consistently pulling victory from the jaws of defeat, winning three games after overcoming double-digit leads.

Sporting News (4)

The Giants can be considered “for real” only a game behind the Eagles with their lone loss coming to the Cowboys. They took advantage of a weak schedule early, but their Packers and Ravens victories stamp their inspired all-around arrival under coach of the year frontrunner Brian Daboll.

ESPN (5)

The Giants weren’t expected to win many games this season (my projection was six). You blame me? They hadn’t topped six wins in any of the previous five seasons. But all they’ve done so far is find ways to win, whether it’s by going for two in the opener, shutting out Aaron Rodgers in the second half or getting their first interception of the season to win them the game against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. It doesn’t matter that the Giants are 23rd in total offense and 15th in defense. Coach Brian Daboll has this team believing and finishing. They’ve outscored opponents 87-49 in the second half of games. — Jordan Raanan

The Athletic (9)

The Giants really seem like a case study in the importance of competence. This is still not one of the more talented rosters in the league, but the gap between the Dave Gettleman-Joe Judge regime and the Joe Schoen-Brian Daboll one is significant. Simple things like running a lot of play-action — the Giants trail only the Falcons in their usage of early-down play-action, per TruMedia — are making things easier for Daniel Jones. Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale is a blitzing madman, but that seems like a sensible thing to do when trying to maximize a talent-poor unit. Martindale, by the way, blitzed Lamar Jackson in his revenge game Sunday on 63.9 percent of dropbacks, per TruMedia, the second-highest blitz rate in a game this season behind the Packers’ close win against Bailey Zappe. The Giants entered the season with the easiest projected schedule in the league and look like they have a clear road to the playoffs.

CBS Sports (5)

Break up the Giants. At 5-1, they are the shock of the league right now. The defense came up big against the Ravens.

YAHOO! Sports (6)

I have no idea how the Giants are doing this, but here we are. Back-to-back wins over the Packers and Ravens is impressive. They’re on a wild streak of comeback wins. They have three rallies from double-digit deficits already. In their five wins, they trailed to start the fourth quarter three times and were tied to start the fourth in another. It’s a crazy ride to start the season.

NBC Sports Chicago (5)

I don’t know how good the Giants are, but they keep on winning. You win, you rise up the rankings. Rules are rules.

Pro Football Talk (5)