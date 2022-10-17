Broncos at Chargers: Game time, TV channel, odds, picks, online streaming, announcers, more

Another week, Another night game involving the Denver Broncos. Hopefully this week it ends up in a more entertaining matchup on Monday Night Football against the Los Angeles Chargers.

This will be the third game for the Broncos under the lights this season. In the previous two games, both contests ended with the winning team scoring only 12 and 11 points. While there was no shortage of moans on social media of yet another Broncos game on prime time there is hope that this could be the week the Broncos finally show a bit of life on offense.

The Los Angeles Chargers have given up an average of 27.2 points per game which makes them the 30th-ranked scoring defense in the league. Matching up against a 31st-ranked scoring offense in Denver, something has to give. This will also be a matchup of strengths on the other side of the ball. As Justin Herbert is leading the Charger’s number two pass offense against the number one pass defense in yards allowed. Mike Williams will be going up against Patrick Surtain with Keenan Allen doubtful, so look for the Chargers to use Austin Ekeler to aid the passing attack.

With the Chiefs losing against the Bills on Sunday, this is a chance for these two teams to keep pace in the division race.

Use this as your open thread to discuss the Monday night game.

How to watch

What: Denver Broncos (2-3) at Los Angeles Charger (3-2)

When: Monday, Oct. 17

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California.

Game time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Melissa Stark (field reporter)

Radio: National Radio: Westwood One; Sirius channels: 81 (Broncos), 83 (Chargers), 88 (National); XM channels: 226 (Broncos), 225 (Chargers), 88 (National)

Online streaming: Fubo | NFL Game Pass (Free trial)

Odds: Chargers -4.0 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Weather: Clear

Referee: Ron Torbert

