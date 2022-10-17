PFF grades, snap counts from Giants’ victory over Baltimore

What can we learn about the New York Giants from the Pro Football Focus grades and snap counts following Sunday’s 24-20 victory over the Baltimore Ravens? Let’s find out.

Offense

Look at the chart. There really isn’t a terrible overall grade on the entire list. Wide receiver Darius Slayton comes in with the low score, a 47.9 probably heavily influence by his dropping one of the three passes thrown his way, but even that isn’t terrible.

Look at those offensive line grades. Not a single starter below 60.3 (Jon Feliciano). How about left guard Ben Bredeson, with a team-best 78.8 overall grade. Bredeson has steadily improved. Sunday, he didn’t allow a single pressure in 34 pass-blocking snaps. He also did this:

Remember when rookie right tackle Evan Neal was a bust? He checked in Sunday with a season-best 70.5 grade, allowing just two pressures in 34 pass-blocking snaps.

In addition to his five receptions on Sunday, rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger checked in with an excellent 74.5 score in 28 run-blocking snaps.

A weird note. Xavier McKinney played the final three snaps as a safety in the victory formation.

One other note: Daniel Jones scrambled one time, a season-low.

Defense

The grades confirmed what we already knew — Dexter Lawrence (89.5) was dominant on Sunday.

The two lowest grades were from inside linebackers Tae Crowder (29.6 in 40 snaps) and Jaylon Smith (27.1 in 32 snaps).