Giants-Jaguars odds: Giants are 2.5-point underdogs

The New York Giants are 5-1. Are Las Vegas oddsmakers giving them the respect they deserve? It doesn’t look that way.

The Giants will be underdogs for the third straight week when they play the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road in Week 7.

The Jaguars (2-4) are -110 moneyline favorites at SB Nation partner DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under is currently 42.5 points.

When New York beat the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, they tied an NFL record by winning four games as underdogs in the first six weeks of the season, per ESPN. Their only loss is to the Dallas Cowboys.

A 6-1 record once seemed like a fever dream to most Giants fans but may now be within reach.

The Jaguars were at one point looking like one of the better teams in the NFL. They began the season 2-1 with a win over the Chargers and a shutout of the Colts. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence was playing some of his best football to date.

However, they enter this week with three straight losses, including to the lowly Texans. Last Sunday, Jacksonville lost to the Colts while allowing Matt Ryan to throw for 389 yards.

Running back Travis Etienne is slowly having a bigger impact on games. He had a career-long 48-yard run on Sunday but is still looking for his first career touchdown.

Giants-Jaguars kicks off at 1 p.m. on Sunday.