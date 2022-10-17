Giants news, 10/17: Reactions to Giants’ victory over Baltimore Ravens

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

In a jubilant post-game locker room Jihad Ward referred to the Giants as the “don’t fold” team. For the second straight week the Giants showed that, pulling off a comeback against a team they were not expected to beat.

Other Giant observations

Rookie Wan’Dale Robinson, in his first game since opening day, proved he could be a weapon with three catches for 37 yards, including a touchdown, and rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger, a week after running for a touchdown, caught a TD pass from Jones that got the Giants back into the game.

RB Saquon Barkley: Sorry fantasy owners

Saquon Barkley on sliding outside the end zone: "I know fantasy fans are going to be a little upset about that, but I've got a job to do, and that's to do whatever I can to help my team win a football game." #Giants — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) October 16, 2022

“The roar of the crowd, baby,” CB Adoree’ Jackson said. “Heard ‘em and I knew, turned to see the ball bouncing out there and I was like, ‘We got this. It’s over.’”

The Giants are dominating the fourth quarter and that bodes well for the messaging from the coaching staff. Brian Daboll has his team believing that anything is possible and has injected resilience throughout the roster. Kudos to Wink Martindale for finding a way with his defense against the franchise he worked for the past 10 years.

The game sealing play of the game

The Giants are 5-1, for the first time in a long time, and it’s creating a good vibe in the building. Which says even more about the vibe created by the prior regime. Here’s what rookie defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux told Kimberley Martin of ESPN.com:

“To me it just seems normal, but a lot of guys talk about how they didn’t want to be here before [Brian Daboll] came here because the situation wasn’t that good.”

"It's something we've preached since day one -- since we've been here: coaches, people in the building. This league is hard. It's not always going to be perfect. There will be a lot of people down on you. And you might be down on yourself, wish you could do better," Daboll said. "But you keep on getting back up. You keep on swinging, keep on competing, regardless of the score or the situation of the game. And that's not easy to do, right? That's not easy to do when you're down."

They did so with the help of two clutch takeaways down the stretch, putting a grin on the face of defensive coordinator Wink Martindale in his first game against his former team.

“He was on top of the world,” safety Julian Love said. “You’d be kidding yourself if you don’t want to beat your former team in any aspect. I know that he’s done a great job of not putting that on us of not making this game bigger than it was, but for sure, it means a little more to him. He had an extra chip on his shoulder. He was all smiles after the game.”

Giants WR Wan’Dale Robinson with his first NFL touchdown

WELCOME BACK WAN'DALE!



: CBS pic.twitter.com/GJmvBjuYzb — New York Giants (@Giants) October 16, 2022

In an excerpt from the chapter “Shock to the System” in “The Blood and Guts: How Tight Ends Save Football:” During training camp in 2006, Shockey called head coach Tom Coughlin an a–hole to the press. When one teammate asked Shockey, point-blank, why he said that, Shockey didn’t miss a beat.

“Freedom of speech. First Amendment. I pay my taxes.” And he walked away. Says Brandon Short: “We were laughing like, ‘This dude’s crazy.’ ”

This week’s opponent

The Jacksonville Jaguars hit the road to take on the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday and lost in dramatic fashion by a final score of 34-27. The Jaguars have now lost three games in a row. With under a minute to go, Indianapolis wide receiver Alec Pierce beat Jacksonville cornerback Shaquill Griffin for a 32-yard touchdown. The Jaguars fall to 2-4 on the season.

Wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. and defensive end Foley Fatukasi as expected were among the Jaguars' inactives for their game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium Sunday. Jones and Fatukasi were ruled out when they didn't travel with the team Saturday. Jones is out with a hamstring injury and Fatukasi will miss a second consecutive game with a quad injury.

Around the league

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett suffered a concussion in the third quarter of Sunday’s 20-18 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game. Pickett went to the locker room for evaluation after taking a hit by linebacker Devin White on a play-action pass midway through the third quarter. Mitchell Trubisky replaced Pickett with Pittsburgh up 13-12.

Bucs QB Tom Brady yells at his linemen during loss to Pittsburgh

Tom Brady is letting his o-line hear it



pic.twitter.com/cW9jx7efkW — The Game Day NFL (@TheGameDayNFL) October 16, 2022

Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel emailed back the NFL's officiating department, along with every head coach and general manager in the league, with some polite but pointed words.

Vrabel's email response said: "I appreciate the time and energy that goes into these videos, but I suggest we devote every minute of our officiating departments' time ensuring our officiating crews are as well trained in the clarifications we worked to create in the off season and that each crew is as consistent as possible. Thank you."

Another week, another hurt Miami Dolphins quarterback. Teddy Bridgewater has come in to play quarterback for Miami after rookie Skylar Thompson hurt his thumb after hitting it on a Vikings player's helmet in the second quarter of Week 6 against the Minnesota Vikings. He did not return in the Dolphins' 24-16 loss. Thompson went into the locker room with a trainer, leaving Bridgewater to lead the offense.

Panthers WR Robbie Anderson was told to leave the sidelines by his coach

Robbie Anderson has been sent to the locker room by his own team pic.twitter.com/KqsKadRLv4 — PFF (@PFF) October 16, 2022

If the situation continues as it has so far this season, Rams former starting running back Cam Akers has played his last down with the team.

Sources say Akers, who is out today due to what was described as personal reasons, has philosophical and football-related differences with head coach Sean McVay. The coach has left Akers’ future open, and sources say the third-year pro could be on the way out. The belief is that he’ll draw significant trade interest, and the team is open to a deal for the right value.

