Giants vs. Ravens, Week 6: Second-half live updates

The New York Giants trail the Baltimore Ravens 10-7 at halftime of Sunday’s game.

It’s almost remarkable that this game is as close as it is. The Ravens got the ball to start the game, and were able to quickly rack up chunk plays. Lamar Jackson did Lamar Jackson things, attacking tight coverage and avoiding would-be tacklers to sprint for gains on the ground. The Ravens largely dominated the stats sheet, winning time of possession, first downs, passing yardage, rushing yardage, and total plays.

However, the Giants were able to capitalize on mistakes by the Ravens to blunt their drives. The Giants remained composed and avoided hurting themselves with penalties, while Baltimore moved themselves backwards multiple times with pre-snap penalties.

But while the Giants didn’t get much done on offense, they had a pair of highlights in the second quarter with a huge kick-off return from Gary Brightwell and Wan’Dale Robinson’s first career touchdown.

Use this as your open thread as the Giants get the ball to start the second half.