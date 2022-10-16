Giants-Ravens final score: Giants stun Ravens, 24-20, improve to 5-1

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The 5-1 New York Giants continued a shocking start to the 2022 NFL season on Sunday with a 24-20 come-from-behind victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

The Giants have now upset the 3-3 Ravens and Green Bay Packers in successive weeks, and also own a victory over the Tennessee Titans, the No. 1 seed in the 2021 AFC Playoffs.

In a jubilant post-game locker room Jihad Ward referred to the Giants as the “don’t fold” team. For the second straight week the Giants showed that, pulling off a comeback against a team they were not expected to beat.

“I don’t go too far ahead. Sorry. I don’t get too far ahead; I just try to do what I can do to help the team the best I can,” said head coach Brian Daboll of his team’s surprising start. ‘And I ask everybody to do the same thing in the organization, and collectively together, that’s where our focus needs to be is continuing to improve, owning things when they don’t go right and taking responsibility, competing for one another, playing for one another. Again, we’ve played six games, so it’s a long season left. There’s a lot of work to be done.”

Trailing 20-17, this Julian Love interception gave the Giants a chance, putting the ball at the Baltimore 13-yard line with 2:50 to play.

The interception was the Giants’ first of the season.

The Giants took advantage three plays later when Saquon Barkley leaped into the end zone from the 1-yard line with 1:43 to play. The Giants had first-and-goal after a Marcus Peters defensive pass interference penalty in the end zone on a throw intended for Darius Slayton.

On Baltimore’s next possession, Kayvon Thibodeaux got a strip-sack of Lamar Jackson, with the ball being recovered at the Ravens’ 13-yard line to seal the victory. That was Thibodeaux’s first NFL sack.

“Kayvon for President,” Ward said.

Thibodeaux said he cried once the game was over.

“It was the greatest moment. I really sat out there and cried just because the emotion I felt that now I’m in the NFL, now that you can really contribute and this is what they paid me to be here for so the fact that I was able to get it done it’s a great feeling.”

Here is the evidence:

ALL GIANTS FANS RN: pic.twitter.com/Cld4AfQXa4 — New York Giants (@Giants) October 16, 2022

Daboll said the defense “played the best when it counted the most.”

The Giants trailed by three points, 13-10, entering the fourth quarter. Baltimore took a 20-10 lead on a 12-yard Lamar Jackson to Josh Oliver touchdown pass with 12:54 to go.

The Giants answered with a 12-play, 75-yard drive that ended with an 8-yard touchdown pass from Daniel Jones to Daniel Bellinger. That made the score 20-17 with 6:01 to play.

That set up the end of game dramatics.

At 5-1, the Giants have already won more games than they did a season ago, when they finished 4-13.

Stats

Daniel Jones finished the game 19 of 27 for 173 yards and two touchdowns. He had a passer rating of 112.1. Jones was sacked four times. Jones has now led four game-winning drives this season, three of them for comeback victories. His touchdown passes went to rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger and rookie wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson. That was Robinson’s first NFL touchdown.

Going back to 2021, Jones is now 8-3 in his last 11 starts.

Bellinger led the Giants with five receptions for 38 yards.

Saquon Barkley ran 22 times for 83 yards and a touchdown.

Kenyon Drake ran 10 times for 119 yards for Baltimore, including a 30-yard touchdown run.

Ravens’ tight end Mark Andrews had 106 receiving yards on seven receptions.

The Giants won despite being outgained by Baltimore, 406 yards to 238.

Jackson was 17 of 32 passing for 210 yards. He ran seven times for 77 yards.

Giants inactives

CB Cor’Dale Flott (Calf)

WR Kenny Golladay (Knee)

S Jason Pinnock (Ankle)

WR Kadarius Toney (Hamstring)

Edge Azeez Ojulari (Calf)

Highlights

Giants had only 10 defenders on this touchdown run by Kenyon Drake.

Wan’Dale Robinson with his first NFL touchdown.

#Giants rookie Wan'Dale Robinson is back and scores to tie the game.pic.twitter.com/CwzNgDLDgg — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 16, 2022

Jones to Bellinger for a TD.

We have a game at MetLife



(via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/oBFGrQi25a — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) October 16, 2022

What’s next?

The Giants are on the road next Sunday against Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars. Game time is 1 p.m. ET and FOX will have the telecast.