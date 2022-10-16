 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Giants vs. Ravens, Week 6: First-half live updates

Follow all the first-half action right here

By Ed Valentine
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Already off to their best start since 2009, the New York Giants try to raise their record to 5-1 on Sunday when the host the Baltimore Ravens (3-2) at MetLife Stadium. Game time is 1 p.m. ET with the broadcast on CBS.

The Giants are +200 moneyline underdogs, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Inactives

Defensive lineman Leonard Williams is back after missing three games. Wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson returns after missing four.

Giants

CB Cor’Dale Flott (Calf)
WR Kenny Golladay (Knee)
S Jason Pinnock (Ankle)
WR Kadarius Toney (Hamstring)
Edge Azeez Ojulari (Calf)

Ravens

RB Justice Hill (Hamstring)
WR Rashod Bateman (Foot)
G Ben Cleveland (foot)
OLB Justin Houston (groin)
DB Jalyn Armour-Davis.

How to watch

Game time: 1 p.m. ET
TV: CBS (check 506.sports.com for coverage maps)
Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn (field reporter)
Radio: SiriusXM 111 or 232 and the SXM App; Giants Radio Network, WFAN 660-AM and 101.9-FM (Bob Papa, Carl Banks, Howard Cross)
Streaming: NFL+; fuboTV
Odds: Giants -5.5 Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

